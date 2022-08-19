NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

71.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 66  |  August 19, 2022

Local cottages housed athletes 081922

Local cottages housed athletes of the 1932 Olympic Games

Laguna Beach is home to many of the original cottages built for the 1932 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The first ever Olympic Village was built to encourage community among the athletes who were housed in LA. It has been said 500 houses were built, each housing three to four male athletes.

After the Olympics, when a local developer bought the cottages, they were moved from LA to the oceanview hillsides of Laguna Beach. Many of the streets in Bluebird Canyon were named after the Olympians of 1932: Frank Wykoff (400-meter relay track), Helen Madison (100-meter freestyle swim) and Buster Crabbe (400-meter freestyle swim), just to name a few.

Local cottages Carmelita

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Tracy Naess Browne

This cottage on Carmelita Street in Woods Cove, that was formerly owned by Tracy Naess Browne’s family, housed athletes competing in the 1932 Olympics held in Los Angeles. It was among the homes moved from the Olympic Village in LA down to Laguna Beach. Browne is a third generation Laguna Beach native and REALTOR® at Compass.

During this depression era, Laguna Beach was struggling as tourism was down. Members of the local art association decided to host an art festival the week after the Olympics in hopes to attract visitors and bring revenue into Laguna.

This summer, we celebrate the 90th anniversary of the world-renowned Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters that began 90 years ago in 1932.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.