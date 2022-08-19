NewLeftHeader

 August 19, 2022

LCAD to kick off REVELATION AND RUIN FP 081922

LCAD to kick off REVELATION AND RUIN exhibition with an opening reception on September 1

Laguna College of Art + Design will present REVELATION AND RUIN, an exhibition showcasing original mixed media and collage work by Eric Stoner. An opening reception will be held at LCAD Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 6-9 p.m. The exhibition is on display through September 25.

LCAD to kick off artwork

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LCAD

“After The Flood,” 36” x 48” (mixed media), 2021 by Eric Stoner

Inspired by a love of natural history, the complex religious imagery of Hieronymus Bosch, and the Genre painters of the American West, this series of work depicts casts of characters playing out archetypal and mythological themes that speak to the structures of human experience. The stories are set against surreal and ancient landscapes that exist in various cycles of deep time and extinction.

Created from materials collected and saved over Stoner’s lifetime, these mixed media collages weave images and artifacts into narratives of Divine Chaos. They express a deep and personal cosmology that had its original spark in childhood. By composing personal memorabilia into narrative imagery, the artist has found a way to indulge his imagination, while reflecting on the stories and memories that are meticulously crafted into every detail.

LCAD Gallery admission is free. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed Monday and Tuesday.

LCAD Gallery is located at 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach. For more information, contact Gallery Manager Bryan Heggie at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

