 Volume 14, Issue 66  |  August 19, 2022

Fair Game 081922

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

With the addition of another and the return of our mayor, the race for City Council just got more crowded

TJ headshot AugSurprise, surprise, surprise. Just when I thought the field of candidates was set for the upcoming City Council race, a new, young candidate joins the party.

First off, we should remind you that incumbent Toni Iseman, who has been a mainstay of city politics for years, has finally decided to call it quits. And, when an incumbent does not file to run for re-election, city rules require the City Clerk to then extend the filing period.

And with that, our City Clerk Ann Marie McKay did so.

As a result, during that short extension, Laguna Beach’s own Alex Rounaghi, all 24 years of him, complete with a Dartmouth education in his pocket, and recent experience working as the policy advisor for Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, filed his paperwork and almost immediately became qualified for the ballot.

Alex grew up in Laguna. His “grandpa,” an artist, moved here when Alex was just 5 years old, and brought the family with him.

We talked about issues and why at this stage of his life he wants to make a go of it. “I’ve always been interested in public service,” said Alex. “I also realize what a special place Laguna Beach is.”

His issues center around dramatically reducing fire risk by joining others to implement undergrounding in the canyon, he has a soft spot for the need of affordable senior housing, and he believes in fully funding our police, fire and lifeguards to protect public safety and mitigate visitor impacts.

He also told me he “didn’t see specific plans from other candidates and was concerned with just more of the same,” saying he would like to move forward without all the drama and chaos.

Former Woman of the Year Anne Johnson and Chris Quilter will serve as his campaign co-chairs, and his plans include a detailed website to let everyone know where he stands on issues.

In fact, Anne added, “I’ve known Alex since he was a Thurston Middle School student, and I am so pleased that he has returned to Laguna Beach, committed to preserving and enhancing his and our town.”

Fair Game SNL 8.19 Alex Rounaghi

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Alex Rounaghi

Alex Rounaghi is sworn in by City Clerk Ann Marie McKay upon filing his papers to run for City Council

• • •

Fortunately, it was only one incumbent walking away. This week, Mayor Sue Kempf announced her bid for a second four-year term on City Council.

“My work isn’t done,” she said, “and I assessed that I have sufficient support from a broad coalition of residents.”

Count me in that group because I’m certainly a fan of hers.

Others include Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen. “Sue is a thoughtful, open-minded, productive councilmember. She works proactively to find solutions to difficult issues, and we have many important projects underway at the city that will benefit from her leadership.”

Kempf says that her first term has been rewarding but not necessarily easy, pointing out that the city has successfully mitigated the impacts of COVID-19 and dodged two significant wildfire threats. 

She also admits that local politics have too often been marred by distrust and misinformation. “It’s made everything harder, including appreciating the many good things we’ve been able to do.”

The accomplishments she’s most proud of are a comprehensive Fire Mitigation Plan, a state-of-the-art ambulance service, the downtown Promenade, a Neighborhood & Environmental Protection Plan, an accessory dwelling unit ordinance and Downtown Specific Plan, and strengthened development restrictions on height, mass and scale that protect Laguna’s small-town charm.

If re-elected, she, too, wants to underground Laguna Canyon Road to make it safer for everyone, implement a comprehensive Climate Action Plan, pass the city’s first Master Parking Plan, make the best use of the St. Catherine’s school property, and create affordable housing options for seniors, workers, young people and artists.

Kempf says she is energized by the time she spends in the community, meeting people, listening to their concerns and sharing ideas. “Everyone feels lucky to be living in Laguna Beach,” she said. “And everyone wants to protect what is unique about our hometown and make it better.“ 

So, with Kempf and Rounaghi now in, added to incumbent Peter Blake, and challengers Mark Orgill, Rueben Flores, Louis Weil and Jerome Pudwill, the choices and voices are great.

• • •

And now that we have our candidates, we need a forum or two to begin understanding where they are with issues. 

With that, Village Laguna is hosting a forum for those running for the three open City Council seats. It will be held in the Council Chambers of City Hall on Monday, Aug. 29 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. 

According to Village Laguna President Anne Caenn, “Residents may come in person, watch on Zoom or on TV channel 852. To request the Zoom link or to submit a question for the candidates, please send to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Thursday, Aug. 25. 

“If you attend in person, you may also write your questions on the cards provided. We will present as many additional questions as time allows. All are welcome.”

• • •

You certainly remember that Stanley Isaacs was killed in a crosswalk recently on Coast Highway at Pearl Street. Stanley was out with his wife, celebrating their second anniversary, when 18-year-old Sysillia Morrison Montes De Oca apparently struck the couple while suspected of speeding.

Isaacs, realizing that danger was imminent, according to reports, pushed his wife out of the car’s path, virtually saving her life while sacrificing his own.

Montes De Oca sped off following the incident, parking her vehicle in a concealed garage, before later turning herself in to Laguna Beach Police.

She was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and felony hit and run. She was initially held on $100,000 bail.

As one might imagine, the family of Isaacs has been faced with unexpected costs, including a funeral. A GoFundMe page has been established to assist them at https://gofund.me/51adc731.

His Costa Mesa neighbors say Stanley was a “wonderfully kind man and well beloved amongst all of Costa Mesa as the Christmas Train Man.”

I’m certain they’d appreciate any and all good thoughts.

• • •

On Saturday, Aug. 20 around 9 a.m., an Orange County Fire Authority helicopter will be training with the city’s Helopod water tank at the Top of the World site. Please keep clear of the area when the helicopter is at a low altitude.

 

