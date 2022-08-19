Art Inscribed: The ekphrastic energy between two FP 081922

Art Inscribed: The ekphrastic energy between two of our town’s talented artistic organizations

By MARRIE STONE

Photos by Jeff Rovner

Last Sunday afternoon, on the Festival of Arts (FOA) stage, a giant screen showed a pastel painting of a glass bowl filled with white eggs nestled in black and white striped sateen fabric painted by FOA exhibitor Marie Tippets.

“Good afternoon,” read Third Street Writer Linda Winslow from her piece entitled “Bowl of Eggs.” “I’m Martha Stewart. Coming to you live today from Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia, also known as ‘Camp Cupcake.’ Well, we’ll see about that.”

Third Street Writer Linda Winslow reads from her piece “Bowl of Eggs” inspired by a pastel painting by Marie Tippets

Winslow was one of 16 writers who responded in words to 18 FOA exhibitors’ visual works. Some wrote poetry and others narrative nonfiction. Several, like Winslow, wrote short prose (otherwise known as flash fiction or micro-fiction, which typically doesn’t exceed a few hundred words). Inspired by more than one work of art, several writers penned a few pieces. And two reacted to the same photograph.

The event was the first time the Third Street Writers partnered with the FOA for an ekphrastic exercise in creative synergy. Made possible by a grant from the FOA Foundation, the Third Street Writers created a book of all the art and readings entitled Art Inscribed. It immediately sold out. The organization donated all proceeds to The Artists Fund to help Festival artists in need.

Following some welcoming remarks from Third Street Writers’ President Amy Francis Dechary, Vice President Rina Palumbo introduced the audience to the concept behind ekphrastic writing. “The word comes from the Greek,” Palumbo said. “It means to describe, to tell or to recount. The modern iteration simply means to express a visual medium in verbal form. At its core, ekphrastic writing is a creative response to another work of creative expression.

“Laguna Beach is a town saturated with art and the Festival of Arts illuminates the rich history, thriving present and exciting future all within these walls. Members of Third Street are thrilled to have the opportunity to engage in the ekphrastic writing project with the artists of the 2022 show and add a literary thread to the living tapestry of fine art in the community,” said Palumbo.

(L-R) Third Street Writers Vice President Rina Palumbo and President Amy Francis Dechary show their sold out book, “Art Inscribed”

Art works best when it stirs some emotion in its observer. Sometimes it’s humor. Other times it’s grief. Maybe art sparks a memory of a first date or a deceased friend.

For Susan Heiligman, a plein air pastoral scene of Laguna’s Big Bend Trail created by pastel artist Dawn Buckingham triggered recollections of hiking with her father. Buckingham’s “A Moment in March” inspired Heiligman to write the lyrical prose piece “Virtues of the Wandering Mind.”

“It took me to several childhood memories of hiking with my father,” Heiligman said. “I wrote about hiking and enjoying nature, which is something I did a lot with my dad growing up. That’s how we spent many Sunday afternoons and vacations. Dawn’s pieces have these lines that draw you in and take you on a journey.” Heiligman said that’s one of the goals with both her own fiction and travel writing pieces – to take readers on a journey.

“It was really moving for me to see how my art visually connects on an emotional level with another person,” said Buckingham. “That’s the biggest gift you can get as an artist.”

(L-R) Susan Heiligman and Dawn Buckingham pose with the pastel painting “Moments in March,” which inspired Heiligman to write “Virtues of the Wandering Mind”

Inspired by Sherry Pollack Walker’s “Citrus in My Garden,” Cecile Sarruf penned a moving tribute to longtime Third Street Writer Elaine Barnard, who passed away in May. In a piece entitled “The Mimosa Tree,” Sarruf recounted monthly Friday night gatherings in Barnard’s Top of the World home. When Barnard arrived in Laguna decades ago, there was talk of building a freeway through her property. Back then, she planted a mimosa tree, which has grown so large, it now spills over onto the neighbor’s property. “’But I planted it,’ Elaine reasserted as if this was most important,” wrote Sarruf.

Two well-known local writers both responded to Christopher Allwine’s photograph “Date Night.” Local poet Ellen Girardeau Kempler recalled a dangerous drive-in movie date when she was only 15 years old with an “unlicensed” boy who drank Colt 45. “It’s about freedom and sexual awakening (also, indirectly, poor choice of men),” said Kempler. “And ends with the humorous line from the movie [Young Frankenstein], ‘What knockers.’” But in Kempler’s piece, that laugh-line is described as “now serious,” giving the poem its sinister edge.

Corona del Mar author and podcast host Barbara DeMarco-Barrett wrote about the same photograph from the point of view of the hollowed-out 1960 Chrysler Impala that awaited its end in a junkyard. “They talk about my long lines and elegance and fancy taillights and ‘all that chrome! You don’t find it in newer models,’” wrote DeMarco-Barrett. “It’s fitting the end comes here for me at the Starview – though it’s not the end end. I hear I’ll be reincarnated. As for the drive-in, the stars may no longer visit the big screen, but they mob the sky like daisies in spring.”

(L-R) Poet Ellen Girardeau Kempler, photographer Christopher Allwine and author Barbara DeMarco-Barrett pose with Allwine’s photo “Date Night.” Both women wrote pieces with the same title.

Kempler is no stranger to ekphrastic writing. Her poem “Sunlight Path” won the 2018 literary contest hosted by LitLaguna in response to Jeff Rovner’s photograph, “Yangon Monastery Myanmar.” She’s also the founder of the Laguna Beach Poetry Trail, which challenged locals to respond to several pieces of public art around town with poetry.

Ekphrasis is a fairly well-known genre within the writing community. The Ekphrastic Review is an online journal dedicated exclusively to writing inspired by visual art. Third Street Writers invited its editor, Canadian artist Lorette C. Luzajic, to host a workshop for members of the group. “The main thing I learned was to stay open and not worry about narrative structure so much as the intensity of feeling and intensity of emotion that might be provoked by a piece of art,” said Palumbo. “Don’t start with the narrative. Try to respond as honestly and openly as you can, and then develop a narrative from there.”

Luzajic led the group through several exercises and invited them to look at various pieces of art very fast – no more than 10 seconds – and write what struck them, whether it was a color or an image. “It was fabulous to have someone who’s an expert in the field guide us through the process,” said Palumbo.

“We dug deep on this genre of writing more so than we’ve done on other genres,” said Dechary. “The group responded intensely to it because there aren’t so many rules. You can write an emotional response to whatever you’re thinking or imagining, and use short stories, poetry, an essay. We’ve been exploring micro fiction and micro creative nonfiction and challenging ourselves to write in different structures than what we’re used to.”

Amy Francis Dechary poses with David Milton, who gifted Dechary his piece “Airstream” after she wrote a flash fiction story entitled “The Airstream Universe”

For Kempler, who stayed within her favored genre of poetry, the world itself has challenged her to write in different ways. “The digital age has changed my writing process and made me understand how visual stimuli inspire my work,” she said. “Since January 2016, I have taken a photo almost daily (usually on a walk) and returned to sit down in a comfortable chair, look at my photos, choose one, edit it and write a haiku in response. This can take me anywhere from 15 minutes (sometimes I write them in my head) to an hour or more. It’s become a reflective practice that combines seeing, looking, noticing and telling.”

Third Street Writer Theresa Keegan wrote two pieces: The poem “Summertime Wonder” in response to Yuri Kuznetsov and the prose piece “The Rule of Wonder” in response to Jon Edward

For artist and writer Jennifer Griffiths, who also designed the cover of the book, art and writing go hand in hand. Griffiths wrote “Honoring the Hens” after Susan Jarecky’s oil painting, “Three Hens.” “For me, it’s an intuitive process,” said Griffiths. “Being an artist, and having been a gallery director and teacher, I speak easily about the visual arts. It’s second nature to me. I don’t question it. I just go with it.”

That fluidity is not true for every writer. “I work better with a goal and a deadline,” said Kempler. “Words (especially poems) don’t just flow out of my fingers. I look for these kinds of opportunities. That’s why I really appreciate the wonderful work Third Street Writers has created with opportunities to generate new writing, share it at events and explore new ways of interacting with the larger arts community. Writers have long been overshadowed by visual arts in Laguna Beach, and it’s important to realize what role different forms of art have in inspiring creativity of all kinds.”

Many of the participants hope this turns into an annual event. “It’s such a natural idea,” said Heiligman. “Here we are among all this wonderful artwork. To be able to weave our writing into it is brilliant. I can see this becoming an annual thing because the Pageant of the Masters plays on the performance side and what we do plays on the writing side of all this beautiful creativity. It’s a natural way to connect the dots when we want to be creative.”

Artist of the Year Lojo Simon wrote the poem “Anatomy of a Pomegranate” in response to Kirah Martin’s oil painting “Adam Reminiscing” (shown above them)

All proceeds from the sale of Art Inscribed were donated to The Artists Fund, founded by former FOA exhibitor and printmaker Anne England roughly 20 years ago. In that time, The Artists Fund has donated over $240,000 to FOA artists in need. President Wendy Wirth said, “One of our slogans is, ‘Without artists there can be no art.’ In your mind, when you’re reading alone, it’s a whole different animal than when you hear the artists read their work aloud and share it with others. I applaud Third Street Writers for sharing that gift. The Artists Fund is so honored to be the recipient of this donation.”

First-time FOA exhibitor Kirah Martin shows off her copy of Art Inspired, now sold out. The cover art was created by artist and contributor Jennifer Griffiths.

Third Street Writers hosts a weekly workshop at the Susi Q Center on Mondays at noon. They also host quarterly open-mic nights and produce annual publications. For more information, www.thirdstreetwriters.org, or contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Third Street Writers appear onstage with the artists who inspired their work

