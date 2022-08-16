NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 65  |  August 16, 2022

Man killed in crosswalk 081622

Man killed in crosswalk, wife injured, while out celebrating their anniversary; 18-year-old held on hit-and-run

Laguna Beach Major Crimes Detectives have arrested an 18-year-old woman for vehicular manslaughter following last Thursday night’s (August 11) fatal hit-and-run collision at S. Coast Highway and Pearl Street. Sysillia Morrison Montes De Oca, 18, of Costa Mesa, surrendered herself to the Laguna Beach Police Department around 6 p.m. last Friday evening (August 12). 

Morrison Montes De Oca was booked for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and felony hit-and-run. She posted the statutorily set $100,000 bail and was released pending further court proceedings.

Detectives credit members of the public in assisting with the identification of the driver following a press release Friday morning which led to the identification and arrest of Montes De Oca less than 24 hours from the time of the accident.

Man killed in crosswalk silver car

Courtesy of LBPD

Laguna Beach Police captured this image from a nearby camera offering them leads to the vehicle’s make and model

Around 9:38 p.m. on Thursday (August 11), LBPD officers responded to a hit-and-run collision with injuries at S. Coast Highway and Pearl Street. A man and woman, both 60 years of age and residents of Costa Mesa, were struck by a vehicle while crossing S. Coast Highway in a marked and lit crosswalk. Both victims, determined to be husband and wife, were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The male, Stanley Isaacs, succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital. The woman was evaluated for minor injuries and discharged from the hospital.

Police credit the husband with throwing his wife out of harm’s way to only suffer a badly blackened eye.

Evidence, caught on camera from the scene, indicated the suspect vehicle was a 2005-2010 Volkswagen Jetta. Through investigation, Laguna Beach Detectives located the vehicle, a silver 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, concealed in a garage in Aliso Viejo. The vehicle has been impounded for evidence.

Investigation is ongoing to determine if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor.

Editor’s Note: An arrest contains allegations that a suspect has committed a crime. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.

 

