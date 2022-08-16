NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 65  |  August 16, 2022

Letters to the Editor 081622

Letters to the Editor

Regarding Tom Johnson’s fawning tribute of Joe Hanauer 

Tom Johnson’s fawning tribute of Joe Hanauer missed a few reasons Joe might be against the Laguna Residents First ballot initiative. Just read the Stu News February 8, 2022 article by Sara Hall at https://stunewslaguna.com/index.php/archives/front-page-archive/19719-concept-review-for-proposed-mixed-use-project-020822 describing the mixed-use project Joe presented to the Planning Commission. This relatively small project at 1040 South Coast Highway would intensify use while not providing the parking required by the Laguna Beach municipal code. If approved, it would be another project to benefit a developer financially while the adjacent neighbors would have to deal with the overflow demand parking on Anita, Oak and Catalina streets. 

Stu News quoted neighbor concerns as including “difficult parking issues, crowding an already busy alleyway, and increased congestion on the street and highway as concerns that would come with the project. The laundromat has a few people come and stay for a few hours, so it doesn’t exacerbate the situation, but a grocery store and residential units would.”

The Laguna Residents First ballot initiative gives Laguna Beach’s City Council better standards to help manage development and preserve Laguna’s quality of life and property values. Importantly, the initiative gives residents the right to vote on projects which exceed these standards. This would include Hanauer’s proposal not providing the required parking.

The ballot initiative is a reasonable proposal similar to measures adopted in neighboring cities. It honors all existing parking credits. However, Joe Hanauer sent a letter September 20, 2021 to the City Council lobbying them to craft an opposing ballot initiative. The letter included one of the most radical suggestions I have heard in my 37 years of living in Laguna Beach: it recommends that “grandfathered parking might be reduced or eliminated.” If successful, the value of such properties would surely plummet and likely immediately lead to lawsuits against the city. The 5th amendment to the United States Constitution includes property rights “nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”

What’s next – eliminating historic preservation parking credits, or gated communities being asked to share in the developers’ overflow parking demand?

Gene Felder

Laguna Beach

(Gene Felder is Treasurer of Laguna Residents First. He has been on the Board of the Laguna Canyon Conservancy for 33 years and currently as treasurer, has been on the Board of Top of the World Neighborhood Association and currently as president. Felder served on the Laguna Beach Historical Society Board of Directors for 13 years, five years as president. Felder is co-author, with Foster J. Eubanks, of the 2013 book “Laguna Beach, Then & Now.” He was chair of Save Laguna Art Museum in 1986. In 2016, Supervisor Lisa Bartlett appointed Felder as an alternate member of the Coastal Greenbelt Authority which oversees the Laguna Coast and Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Parks.) 

Water from rainstorm runoff needs to be captured

As recently reported, the residents of Newport, Seal Beach, Huntington Beach and Laguna are doing their part to conserve water. I’m sure this trend will continue in the months ahead. 

What’s not so certain is our ability to capture the runoff after a rain. Because water sustains both the OC and state economies, we can’t afford to lose a drop. If it’s true nearly 40% of runoff ends up in the ocean, then there is much work that needs to be done. We need to quickly solve this problem.

Judie Mancuso 

Candidate for Assembly District 72

Laguna Beach

Secret Santa needs community’s help to acquire a used car for outstanding high school teen

Secret Santa needs your help. Hi everyone. I run the biannual Secret Santa (Easter and Christmas for Laguna Beach families in need). There are multiple news stories on this for more than 20 years. Here are two of many:

https://stunewslaguna.com/index.php/archives/front-page-archive/20169-secret-santa-and-the-easter-bunny-040822

https://stunewslaguna.com/index.php/archives/front-page-archive/16413-laguna-beach-secret-santas-deliver-the-goods-122520

The donation link is safe and secure: https://cr-for-teen-at-lbhs.cheddarup.com.

It’s used by PTAs all across the USA. Both Thurston and LBHS PTA use this online platform.

This donation is to help a teen get a used car. She goes to LBHS and is an exceptional athlete and will most likely be recruited by multiple colleges. 

Her mom is a single mom who works full time locally and leaves for work at 4:30 a.m. The mom has multiple health challenges and still works so hard. The daughter also has a job in town. These are good, decent hard-working people. Let’s help the daughter get a car. 

If you don’t know who I am, I have lived in Laguna Beach for nearly 40 years. I was PTA President at both El Morro and Thurston. We are homeowners in Laguna Beach. We have two children who are 11 months apart and go to LBHS. We are extremely transparent with our fundraisers and our online donation platform is always live and everyone can see how much has been donated. We only fundraise for the best of the families in need in Laguna Beach.

Thank you for your support!

Link to donate: https://my.cheddarup.com/c/cr-for-teen-at-lbhs.

Thank you,

Celine Macmillan 

Laguna Beach

This year’s Pageant, BEST EVER!

Wednesday night, under an almost full moon, I saw one of the best ever Pageant of the Masters living art productions – Wonderful World – at our beautiful Irvine Bowl. 

What made this 90th production as wonderful as this year’s theme? 

Let me count the ways that makes this an experience you have to see and hear: First, the story line: an early days air trip around the globe. (Some of you may remember when plane trips had spacious seats and beautifully served meals – those pre-9/11 days of travel.) Global plane travel is then linked to Jules Verne’s 80-days balloon adventure novel and role-breaking woman journalist, Nellie Bly’s actual travel race around the world. 

Second, against this story canvas, we see living sculptures, paintings and dances performed from places visited – the African continent, China, Japan, Scandinavia, France, Italy and more. The Japanese living paintings were gorgeous, the NY World’s Fair sculpture breathtaking, and the Chinese lion and dragon dances mesmerizing. 

Third, the live music performed by our gifted Pageant orchestra transported us into the culture and places on the stage. 

And, last but not least, our local community of generous volunteers who froze in place in those difficult poses in costumes, make-up and sets all put together by even more volunteers. 

It’s an only-in-Laguna event that does our community proud and worth seeing if you haven’t. Applause to all who made our 90th Pageant of the Masters WONDROUS. 

Deborah Laughton

Laguna Beach

 

