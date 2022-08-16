NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 65  |  August 16, 2022

Festival Runway Fashion Show returns FP 081622

Festival Runway Fashion Show returns to the Festival of Arts on August 21 

On Sunday, Aug. 21, the Festival of Arts will hold its annual Festival Runway Fashion Show from 12-3 p.m. Highlighting creativity, sustainability and innovation, the Festival Runway Fashion Show is returning after a two-year hiatus.

The Festival’s beloved runway show features Festival exhibitors who step out of their artistic medium and into the world of fashion. The looks created are certain to amaze and awe audiences with over-the-top creative couture. Plus, there is a twist – all of the fashion looks must be made out of recycled, reused and reclaimed materials. It is a competition of arts, fashion and creativity unlike any other.

“The Festival Runway Fashion Show is one of the most popular events of the summer and we are so excited to bring it back this year,” said Sharbie Higuchi, marketing and PR director for the Festival of Arts. “This event never disappoints, even after all these years, our Festival artists’ creativity and originality keeps it fresh with many surprises!”

Festival Runway Fashion Show exhibitors

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

Festival exhibitors step out of their artistic medium and into the world of fashion with over-the-top creative couture made out of recycled, reused and reclaimed materials

The fashion show will be hosted by film production designer Nelson Coates, known for his work on films such as Crazy Rich Asians, Fifty Shades Freed, Flight and The Proposal. Coates was nominated for an Emmy for the TV mini-series The Stand and currently serves as president of the Art Directors Guild. Selecting the winners will be a panel of judges including Costume Designer on the Late Late Show with James Corden Lauren Shapiro; Pageant of the Masters Director Diane Challis Davy; and fashion executive, textile designer, documentary producer and creative director Suzi Chauvel.

Festival artists start months in advance in hopes of taking home the top prize and bragging rights. Utilizing reclaimed, reused, or recycled material, each artist is encouraged to wow the judges with their talent and originality. The fashion show offers cash prizes of $1,000 in four categories: “Most Creative Concept, “Most Exciting Ensemble Inspired by 2022 Pageant of the Masters theme Wonderful World,” “Most Innovative Use of Materials” and “Most Glamorous & Elegant Met Gala-Worthy Creation.” There will also be a “People’s Choice Award” to be voted on at the event.

Early arrival to the fashion show is encouraged as seats are first come, first served. The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show is open daily now through September 2. Weekdays general admission tickets to the Festival’s Fine Art Show are $10 per person and $15 per person on weekends. Senior and student discounts are available. To stay up to date on all things Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

 

