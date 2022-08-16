NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 65  |  August 16, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 081622

“Art in Public Places” – Discovery by Mia Tavonatti

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents

Discovery (Mozambique) was created by Mia Tavonatti and installed at the newly renovated Mozambique restaurant in 2005. A stained glass mosaic, the installation is 7 feet, 8 inches high and 8 feet wide. It was commissioned as an Art for Public Places piece and funded by Mozambique Restaurant LLC.

art in mozambique

Installed on the exterior of Mozambique in 2005 

Discovery was designed to depict a Portuguese explorer ship cruising off the coast of Africa in search of spices. The mosaic technique used by Tavonatti dates back to Roman times 2,000 years ago. Each glass tile, the size of a thumbnail, is precisely placed to create the larger image.

It is the first mosaic by Tavonatti to be created entirely of stained glass and in the direct (face up) method, resulting in a depth and illusion of transparency beyond what was previously possible.

Over the past 25 years, Tavonatti has crafted an award-winning, diverse career in art that is inspired by a life of adventure, beauty and faith. Her paintings and glass mosaics can be found in public, private, institutional and corporate collections worldwide from Marriott Resorts and Harrah’s Casinos to the United States Air Force.

art in ship

Portuguese explorer ship 

Tavonatti’s intricate stained glass mosaics weave her experience as a painter with her love of high renaissance glass mosaics. Her monumental glass mosaics Svelata and the Crucifixion of Christ earned her consecutive second and first place awards at Artprize.

Majoring in illustration, Tavonatti received her BFA and MFA from California State University Long Beach. She studied in Paris at the Sorbonne, Parsons School of Design, in the studio of renowned French impressionist Monsieur Relange’, and in Italy and Greece numerous times with such renowned international painters as Dominick Cretara, Johnny Cariachi and Demitri Mitsanas.

Over her long career, Tavonatti has exhibited extensively in the U.S., Italy, France and Greece, including having her work chosen at annual award shows at the American Museum of Illustration in New York and the Los Angeles Society of Illustrators numerous times.

art in palm trees

Intricate palm tree design 

Tavonatti said, “My dad was an inspired and ambitious painter himself and the details of a large futuristic collage piece hanging on our living room wall, across from a black velvet painting by a lesser artist, aided my appreciation for art.”

Her father taught high school art in Pulaski, Wisconsin and his tenure there afforded her freedom to wander the halls. “I was hooked and from that time forward I dreamed of being an artist in New York. Of course, I had never been to New York or painted, except with my fingers, but I didn’t care.

As noted in a magazine interview in Voyage LA, “By the time I was 8, I had my first job cleaning my parents’ art store, Tavonatti Galleries. I dusted plaster molds, art supplies and handcrafted gifts while my parents taught art classes in the back room.” 

Serving as a part-time painting and mural instructor at Laguna College of Art + Design for the past 20 years, Tavonatti and her students have been responsible for the creation of several public murals.

Mozambique is located at 1740 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

This is the 72nd article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

