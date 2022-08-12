Commission OKs two unique dining projects 081222

Commission OKs two unique dining projects, coffee crafthouse and fast-casual fish restaurant, for Downtown

By SARA HALL

Two unique dining experiences were unanimously and enthusiastically approved last week.

Planning Commission voted 5-0 on August 3 in support of two separate projects in Downtown: A hip and architecturally interesting coffee crafthouse café with a retail component at 500 Broadway; and a fast-casual fish restaurant by a local restaurateur in a long-vacant space at the Heisler Building at 400-424 South Coast Highway.

Plans for 500 Broadway call for the conversion of an existing office building to establish Play Coffee, a coffee crafthouse café with retail sales, including the sale of natural wines for consumption off the premises. The project includes transforming an enclosed building area to outdoor seating.

Commissioners were enthusiastic about the project.

“I’m so excited about this,” said Commissioner Steve Kellenberg. “That is such a deadbeat location and to be able to bring some life to it, especially a beautiful piece of architectural design as well as a very cool use – and we need another coffee place, I’m so tired of Starbucks – (it’s exciting).”

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The current building at 500 Broadway

It’s a great reuse and repurposing of the building, several commissioners agreed.

“The redesign is really excellent,” said Commission Chair Jorg Dubin. “I think it creates a great environment for people to enjoy that space there. I think it activates the intersection and gives us something that is a serious upgrade to what’s existed there ever since I can remember. I think it’s a really great addition to the area, it’s both resident and visitor serving.”

The experimental and educational component is also interesting, he added, in terms of people learning more about coffee and making exotic blends.

“I don’t drink coffee, but I’m still looking forward to it,” Dubin said.

It has a vibrant look and a good vibe, added Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin.

“We could use more of that downtown. It feels a lot younger,” Whitin said.

They also have a good product and it seems like it will be a place that cyclists and others will specifically stop at, she noted.

“It isn’t just your run-of-the-mill coffee either,” Whitin said. “The coffee is premier.”

Rendering by Anders Lasater Architects/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A rendering of Play Coffee, proposed for Downtown Laguna Beach

They’re excited to be submitting the application to the city, said Play Coffee owner Leon Wansikehian, who has lived in Laguna Beach for several years.

“We’re excited to be a bigger part of the community,” he said.

The highway-fronting site is developed with an approximately 1,450-square-foot commercial building constructed in 1946 and most recently occupied by Stearns Architecture.

Play Coffee, which has one existing location in Fullerton, will work in collaboration with its roaster partners to source small lot, single-origin coffees from around the world. The café would feature a rotating bar of coffees, allowing baristas to showcase a range of styles and flavor profiles. Weekly courses would be available for up to 12-15 participants to learn about brewing methods, how to evaluate a coffee (“cupping”) and more.

A retail component, called Play at Home, would include the sale of coffee beans, home brewing equipment, teas, syrup and other culinary items and natural wines (not to be consumed on the premises). The café would also offer a coffee subscription service with monthly deliveries of one to three bags of roasted coffee, mailed directly to the customer.

Rendering by Anders Lasater Architects/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A rendering of the interior of the proposed Play Coffee café

The project would include a new sliding door system to create an indoor-outdoor environment. A portion of the current flat building storefront would be recessed by approximately 13 feet to create a 12-seat outdoor dining area, with additional seating available at a built-in bench that would wrap around a new planter and cantilever over the sidewalk.

“We’re pretty excited about that,” said Project Manager Christine Miller with Anders Lasater Architects.

Pulling back the façade for the outdoor patio is a nice architectural touch, said Commission Chair Pro Tem Ken Sadler.

“It really gives it some articulation that it doesn’t have right now,” he commented.

They also have an alternative plan (pushing the planter wall back) if they can’t get Caltrans approval for the sidewalk encroachment, Miller explained.

Commissioners raised some concerns about the encroachment, but there was support on the dais for the alternative design, which was ultimately included in the motion for approval.

Play Coffee aims to invite and encourage pedestrian activity, Miller noted

“We anticipate that the proposed project will be a welcome improvement to this entrance of Laguna,” she said.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The intersection by the project proposed for 500 Broadway

Resident Chris Prelitz said he’s excited to see the project go into an interesting location.

It looks like it would be a great destination for cyclists, he noted, and bike parking should be considered.

That’s a good point, Wansikehian agreed. They should have plenty of room for bikes, which can be brought into the outdoor seating area or by the exterior wall, he explained.

The parking lot across the street has some bike racks as well, Miller added.

There was also some concern about the location.

Those two adjacent buildings are in an odd location, Sadler said, and they are built up against the hillside. Although it gets a lot of pedestrian activity during the festival season, there aren’t typically a lot of people walking on the sidewalk in that area.

“Is this area going to be conducive to getting that kind of foot traffic that they would need to be a successful business?” Sadler asked, adding that it’s not an issue they need to address on the dais.

They’re going to have to “wait and see,” he added.

Although the owner lives in town and is aware of the location challenges, Sadler noted. On the other hand, it’s in a highly visible location, he added, and with the new architectural style and signage, it will “be recognizable and jump out at people.”

“If you’ve got the vibe and the product, people (will) go to it,” Goldman said.

It’s not that far a walk from other busy pedestrian areas, he added.

It’s also close to city hall, so employees might enjoy getting a cup of coffee there, Sadler said.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

New fast-casual fish restaurant is proposed for 400-424 South Coast Highway

Earlier in the meeting, the commission unanimously approved another dining project in downtown.

The space at 400-424 South Coast Highway in the historic Heisler Building has been vacant for almost three years, noted project architect Todd Skenderian.

“This application didn’t come easy,” he said.

Sam Goldstein of Radford Laguna LLC, the company that owns the property, put a lot of time and effort into finding the right tenant, Skenderian noted. They found it with Ivan Spiers, owner of two other local restaurants, Mozambique and Skyloft.

“Not only is he a familiar face in town…he’s (also) bringing us a restaurant that is going to be one-of-a-kind,” Skenderian said.

Goldstein reviewed several other applications from perspective tenants, all of which had numerous other facilities or locations, Skenderian said. But they wanted something unique.

Plans call to establish Laguna Fish Company as a high-quality, but non-full-service restaurant with alcohol service. They will offer local residents and visitors the opportunity to experience fast-casual seaside dining.

The menu includes oysters, fish soup of the day, octopus ceviche, fish and chips, fish curry, shrimp burrito and more. An entrée called the “Laguna bowl” includes rice, vegetables, pico de gallo, avocado and “pick your catch.” Prices weren’t listed on the menu included in the staff report.

He can “absolutely” have a high-quality fish restaurant, while still running it as a fast, casual dining experience, Spiers said, responding to a commissioner question about the absence of wait staff.

The decision to make it fast-casual was partially based on the current labor issues, he said.

“We cannot find wait staff, you cannot find anybody,” Spiers said.

It’s also getting more difficult to get employees into Laguna Beach, he added, as many people would rather work closer to home and it’s too expensive in Laguna.

“We need some affordable housing,” joked Kellenberg, who has worked specifically on housing issues in the city.

It’s also so he can provide residents and visitors high-quality food at a reasonable rate, Spiers noted.

“If you’ve eaten in any of my restaurants, you know I serve a good meal,” Spiers said. “And I will do this (same quality) here.”

Fast-casual today doesn’t necessarily mean “food thrown at you,” it will still be brought to the table, Spiers confirmed.

The customer getting it themselves from the counter would feel too much like fast food, Kellenberg said, who was glad to hear that wasn’t the plan at the proposed Laguna Fish Company.

Although it’s the first time he’s done a fast-casual concept in Laguna, he said, answering another commissioner question, he’s previously worked on similar ventures elsewhere.

“I think this is the wave of the future,” Spiers said.

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The current corner of 400-424 South Coast Highway

The project also includes ancillary retail sales of restaurant-related apparel, and conversion of the adjacent retail space (424 South Coast Highway) into a restaurant area.

The approximate 14,313-square-foot structure (including the rooftop deck) at the southeast corner of South Coast Highway and Laguna Avenue is developed with two separate restaurant tenant spaces and a retail tenant space, with no on-site parking. The subject vacant space located on the first floor (street level) was previously occupied by Tommy Bahama Restaurant, Bar and Store for approximately 10 years and closed in November 2019. The restaurant space located on the second floor (mid-level) and rooftop deck is currently occupied by Skyloft.

The proposed tenant space consists of approximately 5,677 square feet that will accommodate two dining areas, with a combination of built-in and movable seating for a total of 150 seats, and including areas for counter service, kitchen, food storage, office and restrooms. The applicant indicates that proposed improvements to the interior space will include new furnishings, lighting, a customer service area, artwork and white brick veneered walls in select locations.

According to the updated DSP, “non-residential uses such as office, retail and food service shall provide a minimum of three spaces for each 1,000 square feet of gross floor area. All uses having legal nonconforming parking conditions may be maintained or changed to uses with the same or lesser parking requirements.”

The prior uses at the site were subject to parking requirements per city code, which required 43 spaces for the ground floor uses. The proposed use would require 17 parking spaces.

Staff noted that the proposed project is not considered an intensification of use, in that a restaurant formerly operated within the tenant space and the total parking required for the proposed use, including the conversion of retail to restaurant space, based on the DSP parking standards does not exceed what was previously required.

Additionally, parking requirements are satisfied through a combination of 22 grandfathered parking credits, 23 in-lieu parking certificates and a 73.53% parking reduction incentive previously granted by the city council.

Even without the updated DSP’s three spaces per 1,000 square feet rate, this project still would have complied, Skenderian said.

There have been a few recent restaurant closures in town, Dubin noted and this building having been vacant for several years in “front row, center” of Laguna Beach doesn’t shine a positive light on the town.

This project, headed up by locals who know the community, will be good for the city, Dubin noted.

A retail consultant several years ago commented that fast-casual was a missing element in Laguna, he pointed out.

“I think this is going to be a big relief to a lot of people,” Dubin said.

Other commissioners agreed that it will fill a need in town and a long-empty commercial space.

“I really like the concept because I think it does give us more affordable food on a really strategic corner and probably better quality than what you’d get from a chain,” Kellenberg said.

It’s the right project in the right location, Whitin said.

“I think this is great,” Goldman agreed. “It’s a high-quality operator, it’s an interesting concept, it’s somewhat unique and it’s filling a space that’s been vacant for too long.”

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.