 Volume 14, Issue 64  |  August 12, 2022

Two local water polo players bring home double gold

Two water polo players from Laguna Beach, Ava Knepper and Genoa Rossi, brought home double gold this summer. Knepper and Rossi both competed in the Pan American Junior Games in Indianapolis and the FINA Youth World Championship in Belgrade, Serbia.

Courtesy of Dawn Knepper

USA claims youth women’s crown with victory over Greece (10-8) in the FINA Youth World Championship in Belgrade, Serbia. Pictured (middle row center L-R) is Genoa Rossi, Ava Knepper and Coach Ethan Damato

The girls have been training for these events all year, on top of their regular schedules and commitments with their high school and club teams, under the leadership of Ethan Damato.

Courtesy of Dawn Knepper

Ava Knepper with gold medal (center) with her grandmother Diana Philippus (left) and her mother Dawn Knepper (right) in Belgrade, Serbia at the post-game celebration

The FINA Youth World Championship was the sweetest, with the team coming back from a loss to Greece in the regular match play to triumph with a win over Greece 10-8 in the final. Team USA had earlier wins in the tournament against Uzbekistan, Japan, Kazakhstan, Spain and Italy. It is the first time the Junior National Team has won the crown since 2014.

Courtesy of Dawn Knepper

Ava Knepper (front row, third from left) and Genoa Rossi (behind Knepper) with the Junior National Team

Photo by Tony Melanson

Ava Knepper at the Pan Am Games

Knepper scored six goals in the final game against Canada in the Pan Ams – more than enough to help Team USA beat Canada 17-4 for the gold medal.

Courtesy of Dawn Knepper

Genoa Rossi on the medal podium receiving her gold medal

Rossi now moves on to her freshman year playing at UCLA and Knepper moves into her junior year at Laguna Beach High School.

Congratulations to these outstanding athletes.

 

