 Volume 14, Issue 64  |  August 12, 2022

Fair Game 081222

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

By George, the abstention on the wage/unionization issue now appears to be disingenuous

TJ headshot AugThe Laguna Beach City Council recently voted to oppose three November ballot initiatives. The initiatives and voting breakdowns were as follows: on the Laguna Residents First development initiative, or maybe better said, “Preventive development” initiative, Mayor Sue Kempf, Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen and City Councilmember Peter Blake voted to oppose the issue, while Councilmembers George Weiss and Toni Iseman voted to support the initiative.

On the other issues which concern major hotel remodels and a wage hike/unionization plan for hospitality workers (two different initiatives), the councilmembers joined together almost unanimously to support both.

When I say almost unanimously, I mean that councilmembers voted 5-0 to oppose the hotel remodel issue and 4-0-1, with Weiss abstaining, to oppose a forced rate hike and unionization.

However, that’s not where it stayed. Councilmember Weiss decided to go against his four cohorts after the fact and vote to support the rate hike and the unionization efforts.

To say this didn’t draw the ire of others, including fellow council people and hospitality industry leaders would be a misstatement.

I asked George why the change from an abstention to a “yes”? What was he thinking?

“At the time, I had not made up my mind on this. I have now and endorse the unionization of hotel housekeepers,” said Weiss.

The proposed issue would require hotel owners and operators to provide hotel employees a minimum wage of $18 per hour 60 days following a passage of the ordinance…and then calls for increasing that by $1 per hour each year…that’s right, EACH YEAR, beginning January 1, 2023 through 2026.

To me, it’s always hard to take the private sector and force their wage structure over existing and accepted requirements. Personally, I feel, as I learned long ago in basic economics that supply and demand should dictate these types of issues.

If workers don’t like the wages currently being offered or paid, find another job. And, likewise, if a business can’t fill their hiring needs, then offer more incentive, hence better wages.

It just seems like a bad precedent to govern the private sector another way because they don’t know or understand all the margins they work under. 

And, if they can do it to them, don’t think for a minute they can’t do it to a company you may own or operate.

And just returning back to George, I have no problem with him joining the union effort. I do believe he was elected to make those types of decisions on the dais during the council meeting when the issue comes up and not hide behind an abstention.

Moving on, this in from City Clerk Ann Marie McKay: we now have “the Impartial Analysis and Direct Arguments (for and against) for each of the three ballot measures that will be on the November ballot” for public review and are posted here

• • •

The next Council meeting comes up Tuesday, Aug. 16.

A big issue that comes up on the Consent Calendar of the agenda is the adoption of the ordinance amending the City’s Municipal Code relating to “building heights, mass, bulk and parking within the commercial districts.”

Later, the Red Dragon is back up offering a review of their parking management plan for 680 S. Coast Highway.

And then, the discussion of the St. Catherine of Siena School Property, including discussion on whether the City Manager should make a formal offer and financing related issues comes up.

This is one of those very unique opportunities that the community has and isn’t likely to come about anytime soon in any other fashion. The thoughts of what could eventually go there include city services, programs and so much more.

It’s certainly something that deserves Council’s full attention.

The meeting begins at 4 p.m. with a Closed Session and continues on with their hybrid virtual/in-person Regular Meeting at 5.

• • •

One of the great institutions in Laguna Beach is the Pacific Marine Mammal Center. The work they do rehabbing so many sick and/or injured marine mammals brings wonderful attention to this community when that effort is completed and they are released back to their natural habitat.

Is there anything more touching than seeing those cages on the sand with their doors open…the sea lions barely peeking out…and then scrambling to the waterfront to get back to the world they were formally used to? 

With that in mind, the PMCC has announced their Annual Marine Mammal Gala planned for Sunday evening, Oct. 23, at the Festival of Arts. Tickets may be purchased at www.pacificmmc.org/gala.

The plan for the Gala includes “delicious food, interactive exhibits, live music and fellowship, with an overflowing live and silent auction to raise funds and awareness.” 

The fundraising goes to helping PMCC operate and maintain their center, secure the necessary supplies, food, medication and equipment to effectively run their animal care unit, and provide the means to expand research, education and outreach programs.

“Not only has the gala become our largest annual fundraising event, providing the funds needed to fulfill our ocean stewardship mission, it is also a fun way to connect with so many people who believe in PMMC. We hope to surpass the record level amount raised last year, and in the process have a great time with so many friends,” said CEO Glenn Gray.

With that in mind, tell your friends, buy your tables and your tickets…let’s help them continue to make “a positive difference.”

 

