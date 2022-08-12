NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 64  |  August 12, 2022

Third Street Writers celebrate publication of “Art Inscribed” at FOA public reading event

Third Street Writers is hosting a public event to celebrate “Art Inscribed,” a summer-long program of writing inspired by the art at the Festival of Arts and culminating in a book, which will be released during the celebration on August 14.

“It’s been a thrill to forge new relationships with Festival artists and it’s been an honor to write about their art,” said Third Street President Amy Francis Dechary. 

This writing effort began in earnest when the Festival opened in early July. Third Street members visited the Festival, selected art pieces that moved them and then started writing. Many spoke to the artists directly and a mutual respect for the arts of writing and traditional art was cultivated by participants. 

“This is a very fun writing project. It’s not writing a critical review of a work of art,” said Dechary. “The writers really felt an emotional connection to the pieces they chose to write about. The submitted stories and poems reflect so many emotions. Some were thoughtful, reflective, humorous – and all are quality writing.”

Members of Third Street and special guest writers explore this summer’s exhibit. (L-R) Linda Winslow, Lojo Simon, Dennis Piszkiewicz, Amy Francis Dechary, Steve Fayne, Suzanne Spinelli, Robert Girling, Sherry Keith and Gina Harlow.

The submissions were peer reviewed and the selected short stories, essays and poems were then compiled into the soft-covered book. During the “Art Inscribed” celebration, authors will be reading their work, a reception will follow and a limited-edition run of the book will be available for purchase for $10. All proceeds will be donated to The Artists Fund, which provides grants to FOA artists. 

“We are especially excited to support The Artists Fund which does such important work to support Laguna artists,” said Dechary. And the artists are also excited about the completed book. 

“Blending the visual arts and the written word in a way that benefits artists in need sounded like a perfect mid-summer night’s dream,” says mixed media artist David Milton whose piece “Airstream” is one of the pieces that inspired a story in the book. 

The Artists Fund began in 2010 and provides artists with hardship grants, money for special projects and professional development. The fund also sponsors art shows and events for the public. 

“We’re so appreciative and excited that Third Street has designated us as their beneficiary for this effort. It’s an evocative project that pairs writers with artists – each in their own element, yet making a singular mark,” said Artists Fund President Wendy Wirth. “Collaboration with others in the arts is always a rewarding experience and exploring art with writing makes a unique experience for the reader. We can’t wait to see how this of-the-moment publication turns out!”

“Art Inscribed” is funded by a grant received from the Festival of Arts Foundation. 

The cover art for the “Art Inscribed” book was designed by Laguna Beach artist Jennifer Griffith and blends both art and the written word

The practice of writing pieces inspired by art is referred to as ekphrastic writing. In order to prepare themselves for this summer’s endeavor, earlier in the year Third Street brought in a guest speaker, Lorette C. Luzajic of The Ekphrastic Review, to better explain the process to members. 

“This has been such a rewarding project. It adds another level of art to celebrate in Laguna during the summer,” said Dechary. “We hope the project and our celebration with the public readings become a Laguna Beach tradition.”

The “Art Inscribed” celebration will be held at the Festival of the Arts main stage on Sunday, Aug. 14 starting at 12:30 p.m. 

Third Street Writers fosters the growth of the writing community in Laguna Beach through weekly workshops, reading events and annual publications. Weekly workshops will resume in September on Mondays at the Susi Q Center, from 12-2 p.m. For more information, www.thirdstreetwriters.org, or contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

