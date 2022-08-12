NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 64  |  August 12, 2022

Sawdust Art Festival 2022 Fashion Show dazzles

On Sunday, August 7, 32 exhibiting artists at the Sawdust Art Festival participated in the Summer 2022 Fashion Show titled Bizarre Bazaar. The show comprised a wide range of artists who specialize in textiles, jewelry, mixed media, and painting – each creating a visual showcase that tantalized the senses.

Sawdust Art Festival silk wraps

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Sawdust Art Festival

Silk wraps by Diane Valentino

Notable entries include mixed media artist Sue Winner’s sophisticated collection that combined whimsy with glamour, and leather artist Carrie Rae Woodburn’s nature-influenced trio that featured fringed leatherwork using a traditional Native American application of weaving to create seams of strength and connection, representing a sacred connection to all things in the circle of life.

Sawdust Art Festival nuno felt

Click on photo for a larger image

Nuno felt hat by Helga Yaillen

Sawdust Art Festival leatherwork

Click on photo for a larger image

Leatherwork by Carrie Rae Woodburn

Mixed media artist Star Shields collaborated with the clothing company Volcom to present a burst of color through unique airbrushed designs for all ages, as well as surfboard art. Textile artist Helga Yaillen presented an elegant line-up of designs in nuno felt, a skillful integration of silk and wool. There were some lighthearted surprises as well, such as underwater sea photographer Patsee Ober making a delightful appearance in her wetsuit, goggles and underwater camera.

Sawdust Art Festival Ober

Click on photo for a larger image

Underwater sea photographer Patsee Ober graces the runway in her wetsuit, goggles and underwater camera

Participating textile and mixed media artists also included Michelle Lance, Debra Covern, Candice Brokenshire, Nancy Villere, Diane Valentino, Lorraine Adler, Carmen Gundelach and Sarah Moore; and jewelers Beau Donnan, Julie Setterholm, Hillel Rzepka, David Nelson, David Campbell, Jamie Bichler, Sheryl Holt-Eberhardt, Alexandra Velazquez and Baruch Kaufman.

Sawdust Art Festival continues through August 28 and is open daily 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday. For tickets, go here.

For more information, visit www.sawdustartfestival.org.

 

