 Volume 14, Issue 64  |  August 12, 2022

Save lives by donating at the Red Cross Blood Drive 081222

Save lives by donating at the Red Cross Blood Drive today at Laguna Presbyterian Church

Today, (Friday, Aug. 12) from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., the Red Cross will hold another blood drive at Laguna Presbyterian Church. They will offer gift cards and a chance to win free gas to all who donate at the drive. The Red Cross had 44 of 61 appointments filled as of last Tuesday. Their last blood drive of the year will be held on October 19.

Schedule a blood donation appointment today at Laguna Presbyterian Church in Tankersley Hall. There is free parking behind Tank Hall in the church lot off 3rd Street. 

Save lives church building

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Participate in the Red Cross Blood Drive today at Laguna Presbyterian Church

Walk-ins are okay if the time slot is open on the donors schedule, but appointments always take precedence. Donors should complete a Rapid Pass at www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass before their appointment.

Good things happen when you give, like winning gas for a year! Donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year (a $6,000 value). You could be one of three lucky winners. In addition, donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

Just like car gas tanks need constant refueling, so does the blood supply. It’s the blood products on the shelf today that help save lives tomorrow. 

Laguna Presbyterian Church is located at 415 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach.

For questions, contact Sandy Grimm, ARC/LPC BPL (Blood Program Leader) at 949.735.7930.

 

