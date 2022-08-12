NewLeftHeader

Calling all LBHS ’71 and ’72 classmates 081222

Calling all LBHS ’71 and ’72 classmates for the 50th reunion

Laguna Beach High School (LBHS) alumni from the classes of ‘71 and ‘72 are invited to push the pause button on life and come together one last time to celebrate their 50th reunion. (1971 had to skip last year because of COVID, so they’re beyond ready now!) It’s happening over three days, from September 30-October 2.

Calling all LBHS Class of '71

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Blalack School Pictures

The LBHS Class of 1971

Calling all LBHS Class of '72

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Blalack School Pictures

The LBHS Class of 1972

The fun starts on Friday, Sept. 30 with a no-host Happy Hour from 3-7 p.m. at a popular local restaurant and bar.

On Saturday, Oct. 1 from 5-10 p.m., the fun continues outdoors at a private home in Laguna Beach. Classmates can enjoy catching up with old friends and making new ones over a Hawaiian Buffet Dinner catered by Gnarly Q, a local company owned by ‘78 LBHS alum, Dede Westgaard-Pike, and her husband, Matthew. There will also be hosted wine and beer, plus lots of music, dancing, reminiscing and oceans of laughter.

Early bird tickets for Saturday evening through August 31 are $45 per person. Prices go up to $55 per person from Sept. 1-25. Sorry, tickets are not available after Sunday, Sept. 25 or at the door.

All payments are non-refundable and must be received by September 25. 

Limited scholarships are available. Contact Glenda Acord Rice at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

Last but not least, on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9 a.m. at a favorite beach, there will be a “Survivors’ Morning-After” and last chance to say goodbye. Coffee and pastries will be provided, so come early. Other food can be purchased nearby. Bring a beach towel or chair, if you like. 

This reunion is the last “big hurrah” – so don’t miss out. Classmates are coming from down the street and around the globe, but it won’t be the same without you!

For complete details and to purchase tickets (credit cards and checks accepted), contact:

–Class of ’71: Beth Helfman Moss, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

–Class of ’72: Glenda Acord Rice, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Calling all LBHS yearbooks

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by LBHS Alumna Melissa Almon, Class of ‘72

The LBHS “Nautilus” yearbooks from 1971 and 1972

 

