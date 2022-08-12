NewLeftHeader

 August 12, 2022

City of Hope opens most advanced comprehensive cancer care 081222

City of Hope opens most advanced comprehensive cancer care center in OC

A promise made is a promise kept. Four years ago, City of Hope committed to bringing its lifesaving care and pioneering research to Orange County, a community with growing needs. Now, it has opened its visionary comprehensive cancer center in Irvine, establishing a national best practice for delivering breakthrough research and pioneering treatments, and ushering in a new era of hope and healing. 

At City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, a team of some of the world’s most acclaimed physician-scientists – with expertise in lung, breast, gastrointestinal, gynecological, genitourinary, blood cancers and more – leads next-level cancer treatment and research.

City of Hope cancer center

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Hope

City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center

“With the opening of City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, we are delivering on our promise to the people of Orange County and changing cancer care for our family, friends and neighbors,” said Annette Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. “Four years ago, we pledged to bring the most advanced cancer care to Orange County, home to 3.2 million people. As we open our cancer center’s doors, our highly committed teams join the community in celebrating the delivery of tomorrow’s lifesaving treatments to those who need them today. Hope is truly here in Orange County.”

Patients receive fully integrated, multidisciplinary cancer care – from prevention through survivorship – in one convenient location where every physician and staff member is solely focused on treating and curing cancer. 

“I’ve been waiting for this day ever since City of Hope announced its plans for an Orange County campus,” said Laguna Beach resident and City of Hope grateful patient Leslie Bruce Amin. “Whenever I connect with people navigating a cancer diagnosis, my first piece of advice is always to find a cancer-specific research center for the most advanced care. Now, right here in our community, people with cancer have the highly specialized and compassionate care they need – all in one place,”

Built for and with the community

City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center was designed with input from more than 500 patients, their families and community members. Every feature of the cancer center – from the design of its gathering spaces to its lighting, its wall color, even its artwork selection – was intentionally chosen to promote healing and comfort and ensure patients and their families have the best care experience. Every employee is committed to delivering compassionate care, continuing the City of Hope legacy of taking patients’ hands and never letting go.

Features include:

–Sixty-seven spacious exam and treatment rooms.

–Fifteen consultation rooms equipped with the latest technology, allowing patients and family members to meet comfortably with their care team.

–An infusion center designed around patient preferences with 43 infusion bays and 10 private infusion treatment rooms. The infusion bays feature repositionable furnishings, flexible privacy options and panoramic views of the Saddleback mountains.

–Hope Boutique, a full-service salon and specialty shopping experience with oncology-trained cosmetologists who help patients with customized cosmetology services, breast prostheses and more.

–A retail and specialty pharmacy that dispenses traditional, specialty and over-the-counter medications, alleviating the travel burden on patients for their medication needs. In addition, a compounding pharmacy provides a full evaluation of patients’ needs and prepares personalized chemotherapeutic and non-chemotherapeutic medications. Specialty-trained clinical pharmacists assist patients with medication management.

–A full range of state-of-the-art laboratory services in one location, making it convenient for patients to get routine blood draws.

–Feng Shui design, art galleries, a healing garden, dedicated space for family members to gather or work and programs to care for the whole patient – mind, body and spirit. 

The cancer center will be seamlessly connected to Orange County’s only hospital exclusively focused on treating and curing cancer, opening in 2025.

City of Hope Orange County’s cancer care network currently includes four regional clinics – two in Newport Beach, one in Huntington Beach and one in Irvine. The cancer center, the regional clinics and the planned hospital will create Orange County’s largest network dedicated exclusively to cancer treatment and cures.

To make an appointment at City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, the most advanced comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, or any of the four City of Hope Orange County regional clinics, call 888.HOPE (4673).

–City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center, Irvine

–City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island

–City of Hope Newport Beach Lido

–City of Hope Irvine Sand Canyon

–City of Hope Huntington Beach

This is paid content by City of Hope Orange County. For more information on City of Hope Orange County Newport Beach locations, visit www.cityofhope.org/oc.

 

