Clara’s World: Discover the colorful inner life of a young painter who speaks through her art
By MARRIE STONE
Photos by Jeff Rovner
This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.
For 16-year-old Clara Woods, communication is complicated. Before birth, the rising artist suffered a pre-natal stroke, causing significant brain damage and making it impossible for her to talk, read or write. But Clara is more than capable of engaging with the world. She understands three languages (Italian, Portuguese and English) and is fluent in the most universal language of all – art.
Artist Clara Woods (center) shown with her family – parents Betina Genovesi and Carlo Woods, 10-year-old brother Davi and grandmother Nina Wallig
Perhaps her international upbringing influences the unguarded way Clara interprets the world. Her Brazilian-born mother met her Dutch Canadian father in Italy, where Clara was born and raised. The family lived in Florence until 2020, when Clara was awarded an American visa for her extraordinary talents. They moved to Southern California to pursue her artistic career nearly two years ago.
But it’s Clara’s dogged persistence and passion for self-expression – along with her family’s unwavering support – that has led to her remarkable success. Her bold dreams are paying off. To date, the teen has sold more than 700 paintings. Last year, at the invitation of Louis Vuitton, Clara exhibited her work at the prestigious Art Basel in Miami in celebration of their annual International Day of Persons with Disabilities. In the past four years, she’s had 30 solo and group shows throughout Italy, Japan, Spain, England and the U.S.
This month, the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is proud to host a solo exhibition of Clara’s work featuring 45 acrylic and oil paintings, as well as some painted textiles. The installation also features the 2021 film Rise and Shine that follows Clara’s life and artistic journey.
“Clara’s success story has proven to be an inspiration to many,” said her mother, Betina Genovesi, who with her husband manages their daughter’s exhibition schedule. “For this show, Clara chose artworks that express her emotions about living in California, losing her grandfather, facing her teenage years, finding happiness in pursuing her dreams despite difficult circumstances surrounding her disability and being her authentic self. Our family believes that art has the power to heal – and that is the greatest gift of all.”
Clara poses with her acrylic painting “Dance.” Inspired by a Brazilian project known as “La Casa de Carlota,” Clara painted this self-portrait, posing with other creatives who struggle with disabilities. She refers to them as “angels.”
From devastating diagnosis to rising star
Born in 2006 in Florence, Italy, Clara entered the world a beautiful and smiling baby. But after her parents noticed some developmental delays, doctors delivered the devastating diagnosis – Clara had suffered a pre-natal stroke that caused severe brain damage. They predicted Clara would live in a vegetative state, unable to walk, talk or interact.
Defying the odds, Clara not only learned to walk and interact with others, but to understand three languages. “Clara’s biggest problem is in the output of information – reading, writing and speaking,” said Genovesi. “But not in the input. Clara can receive all the inputs.”
At the age of 6, Clara discovered art. At first, she destroyed her drawings, covering her work in black paint. “Then, with time, we started to see colors and forms,” said Genovesi. “We thought that was nice, but we are parents. Everything your child does is nice. But then other people started liking it and noticing what Clara was doing.”
At the time, Genovesi owned her own company, specializing in marketing and social media. She began turning her professional gaze toward her daughter. “I thought Clara could be a good influencer for people with disabilities because she’s always happy, smiling and funny. So, I started doing Instagram and social media for her,” she said.
Around this time, while on a business trip to Milan, Genovesi came across a book about Frida Kahlo and brought it home for Clara. Little did they know the significant impact this artist would have on their daughter.
Clara created “Straordinariamente Normale” during the filming of the documentary “Extraordinary Normal” in Italy in 2019. The portrait of the director and producer incorporates their encouraging smiles, which were a positive influence on Clara.
The Frida Kahlo connection
Artists who suffer disabilities aren’t an uncommon phenomenon. Vincent van Gogh, Fyodor Dostoevsky, Beethoven and Ray Charles (to name just a few) all experienced various forms of physical, psychological or cognitive impairments and funneled those disabilities into their art. But Frida Kahlo spoke to Clara.
At the age of 6, Kahlo was infected with polio, causing damage to her right leg and foot. As a teenager, Kahlo nearly died in a devastating bus accident which resulted in multiple fractures of her spine, collarbone and ribs, a shattered pelvis, broken foot and a dislocated shoulder. In her lifetime, she had 30 operations. Many of Kahlo’s portraits focused on her physical condition.
When Genovesi brought Kahlo’s book home to Clara, the connection was instant. “Clara walked around the house kissing the book,” Genovesi said. “She saw what Frida could do and thought, ‘If Frida can do this, I can do something like this too.’”
One day, Clara came to her mother, pointing at the book and showing Genovesi an exhibition Frida held in New York. “She said, ‘Mom, I want to do my exhibition in New York.’” Genovesi told her the road would be difficult and require a lot of sacrifice. “But I told her, ‘Let’s try it.’ That was the challenge she gave me, and it changed our lives. I could have said, ‘No, you have a disability, that will never happen.’ Instead, we decided to try.”
The next day, Genovesi took Clara to a bakery in Florence where they showed art. The owner looked at Clara’s work and offered her a show. Clara’s first exhibition was held in March 2018.
Messages of hope and resilience
Using colorful acrylics (and more recently oils) as well as glitter, Clara’s paintings reflect that same joyful, exuberant inner life she’s shown since infancy. Inspired by nature, music and other children (especially those with disabilities), Clara’s work is full of flowers, gardens, birds, houses and people.
One piece, “Clarity,” celebrates the work of award-winning recording artist, Lachi, host of the PBS segment, “Renegades.” Lachi is legally blind and highlights the work of other artists with disabilities.
“Clarity” is a portrait of Lachi, an inspiring award-winning artist who is legally blind
Clara created “Surfing” after facing her fear of the water. A few patient instructors took Clara under their care in a surf therapy event in Ventura called “A Walk on Water.” Now eager to return, Clara created the piece to inspire others to overcome their fears.
“Surfing” represents Clara’s achievement in overcoming her fears of the ocean
“Rainbow River” is Clara’s largest canvas to date and painted entirely with her right hand, a major accomplishment for the artist who struggles with using her right side. Incorporating bright colors and flowing lines, the river is a symbol of hope and new beginnings to celebrate this significant milestone.
Clara poses with “Rainbow River,” a major milestone in her development as an artist and her largest canvas to date
Inspired by the Pharrell Williams’ song “Get Lucky,” Clara created a canvas by the same name. “We’ve come too far to give up who we are,” Williams wrote. These lyrics became the family’s mantra this past year. “It’s a powerful phrase and state of mind to pursue our dreams even when many people around us are against or do not understand,” reads the placard. “We’ve had a lot of these situations in our journey, and this song made all the difference for us this year.” The acrylic canvas had already sold by the time this exhibition opened.
Davi showcases Clara’s acrylic piece, “Get Lucky”
As the first child to own her own company in Italy, Clara’s inspirational story has been shared in Forbes, Essence, Grazia, ArtsLife, the OC Register, New York Weekly and elsewhere. She’s also the subject of two documentaries and two children’s books.
This past Tuesday evening, actress and art therapist Lavinia Constantino presented her traveling show, Painted Words, to raise disability awareness and promote the right to be different, self-loving and happy at the LBCAC. The show celebrates diversity, inclusion and equality.
Rainbow River – An Art Exhibition of Clara Woods is currently available for viewing at LBCAC and will be on display daily from 4-7 p.m. through Thursday, Sept. 1. All works are available for sale. Visit the LBCAC website for further details here.
Clara celebrates the opening of her exhibition at the LBCAC with her grandmother Nina Willig and brother Davi in front of “California Dreams”
