NewLeftHeader

scattered clouds

71.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 63  |  August 9, 2022

Fair Game 080922

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Joe Hanauer questions the reasoning behind Laguna Residents First Initiative

TJ headshot AugReal estate owner, developer and philanthropist Joe Hanauer penned a strong letter this week that runs in Stu News today outlining the flaws he sees in the Laguna Residents First Initiative. I must say, I thought his points were solid, he presented good questions and gave everyone food for thought.

I encourage people to read it in our Letters to the Editors today, but in case you can’t, here are some of his key points:

–If you walk around Laguna Beach, he asks, “where are the large, oversized projects” LRF is concerned with?

–He also acknowledges that (sure) mistakes have happened over the years, but that they’re few and far between. He calls it the Democratic way.

–Joe also points out that “property standards and code regulations are dynamic…constantly fine-tuned (with the times) reflecting new housing and commercial real estate concepts as they evolve” and therefore need to be open to modifications that wouldn’t require a vote.

–With LRF’s initiative requiring public votes, Hanauer says that it’s “a major flaw” because “a City can’t operate if every time a change is needed a public vote needs to (also) occur.” 

Joe closes his letter by mentioning the City of Costa Mesa. So, I called Costa Mesa Mayor John Stephens who was on the side, not in favor of, but on the side of the people who passed their initiative in 2016. He even mentioned that he has discussed the problematic issues that have arisen with Mayor Sue Kempf.

Stephens told me that it COMPLETELY stifled development in Costa Mesa to the bad. He added that nobody would spend the money necessary to prepare a project all the way for a vote, which included plans, permits and much more, then risk losing on a vote. So, they just moved on to other cities.

He also told me that he would never advocate for something even similar for any other city, and, to make matters worse, he told me that the LRF initiative is even stronger, saying that a vote change would require “50% + 1 of all registered voters, not just 50% +1 of those voting.” Big difference.

Costa Mesa is now acknowledging their previous measure was wrong and going to the ballot box in November to hopefully make changes.

Here’s the question I constantly ask: Who wants to bring major changes to Laguna Beach? I don’t believe most local developers do. No one wants a high-rise project in the middle of Forest Ave. and no one is proposing more hotels along the oceanfront. 

And, as Joe reminded us, “the council just voted to put more meat into protecting its citizenry. “NO block-long monolithic development can occur” and “a firm 36-foot height limit for new buildings with nothing…not equipment, rooftop dining or anything else protruding above the 36-foot limit.”

I interpret that as meaning “NOTHING,” as in zero, zip, nada, nil.

So, what’s the problem?

Thanks Joe, I agree with you!

• • •

Don’t forget, Festival of Arts is turning 90 and they’re celebrating Saturday, Aug. 13. 

According to the FOA, here’s what’s in store: the day will include birthday-themed art projects, photo booths, live music with Grammy-nominated musician and Bass Player Hall of Famer Lee Rocker, giveaways and surprises. The Birthday Bash is open to the public and admission is FREE to the Fine Art Show all day long!

“Reflecting on its humble beginnings in 1932, the Festival of Arts has grown into a world-famous cultural institution,” said Marketing/PR Director Sharbie Higuchi. “To celebrate our history and community, we’ve planned a day filled with fun surprises. We’re going to rock this town, and we look forward to welcoming the entire city to join us.”

Events start at 12 noon.

• • •

This Thursday evening at 6 p.m. is the Laguna Beach Unified Board of Education meeting at Thurston Middle School. It’s preceded at 5 p.m. by their Closed Session.

The action items for the evening seem to target spending in order to get the year underway. Included are approvals of a not-to-exceed $600,000 agreement with Sodexo American related to food service consulting and procurement; a $30,000 approval for Emergency Management Safety Partners; $58,000 approval for an independent contractor who’s expected to provide mindfulness and yoga instruction, professional development and staff wellness; approval of the upcoming year’s special hourly rate of pay; approval of an agreement with PowerSchool Group for the Naviance Platform for use by Laguna Beach High and by Thurston in an amount not-to-exceed $30,025; and the approval of an independent contractor agreement with the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach for “social facilitation and expanded learning program services” not-to-exceed $432,000.

And, if there’s any money left, they’re expected to approve the Superintendent’s employment contract.

There will also be introductions of student board members and the new district leadership staff.

You can attend in-person under their mask mandate of strongly encouraged, but not mandatory or view live at www.lbusd.org/liveboardmeeting.

• • •

What’s with the kelp? Stu News Laguna photographer Scott Brashier filed this photo of the beach fronting the Pacific Edge Hotel with mounds and mounds of kelp.

The washed-up kelp along Laguna Beach beaches is created as a result of the recent higher current action just off the coast, breaking off the kelp as it often does in storms.

Fair Game SNL kelp on beach

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Mounds of kelp gather on Laguna Beach beaches, this one taken in front of the Pacific Edge Hotel

• • •

Live! at the Museum features saxophonist Andrew Harrison and keyboardist Jason Lo in their series of chamber music concerts this Thursday, Aug. 11 from 7-8 p.m. 

Tickets for the event are free to members and $14 for non-members. Advance reservations are recommended.

• • •

KX FM will present KX Fest on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on the Festival of Arts grounds. KX Fest will be a festival style music event celebrating 10 years of the station serving Laguna Beach.

 The event will feature live music from Trapdoor Social, The Top Shelf Brass Band, Cayucas and Flashback Heart Attack, a casino, vendors and a silent auction. 

“To celebrate the past 10 years of KX FM, we decided to have various elements from events we have held in the past,” said KX FM General Manager Alyssa Hayek. “This is our way to honor our history and highlight everything we have accomplished.” 

This is the first year KX FM has been awarded a grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation

Since this is a celebration of their 10th anniversary, KX FM would like the community to submit any and all photos, memories, videos or quotes from the past 10 years. They can be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or brought into the station. These submissions will be used to decorate the event and be featured in the KX Fest exhibit “10 years of KX FM.”

Tickets are on sale for $85 each and can be purchased at www.kxfmradio.org.

All proceeds from the event benefit the non-profit, community radio station.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.