 Volume 14, Issue 63  |  August 9, 2022

Guest Column Opening your heart to love 080922

Guest Column

Opening your heart to love

By Dr. Vidya Reddy

“When all of your desires are distilled, you will have but two choices: to love more and to be happy.”

–Hafiz

“Let love into your heart right now.”

At some point in your life, your heart was broken. Maybe you were very young or maybe you’re there right now. If you are experiencing emotional pain – first of all know that you are not alone. 

Everyone has their heart broken at some point. My heart has been broken many times, but I now know the tools and techniques to soothe the hurt, heal the wounds, forgive myself and others, and love again.

When we open our hearts wide, we experience the true magnificence of life. But once you’ve been wounded, your desire to trust and your ability to love again can get constricted. So much so that some people choose to stay in that space and the walls around their heart become hardened. 

opening your doctor

They respond to life with resentment; they seal themselves in bitterness; they become suspicious, jaded and antagonistic regarding others’ motives; their sadness becomes their normal emotion; and they immerse themselves deeper into their “story” which then becomes the immovable reality.

“Self-compassion is just as important as compassion for others.”

Opening our heart is never easy – especially when there’s been a heartbreak that has shut us down and allowed us to build walls to protect the tenderness of our heart. 

Right now, you can take some easy nourishing steps to feel again…to love again…and to let love back in: 

–We need to give ourselves permission to begin the process. You don’t have to give in or forgive someone (or even yourself) – but simply granting yourself permission to go to your heart is a huge step. It actually starts with you saying out loud, “I give myself permission to begin the process of opening my heart again.”

Accepting that you are entitled to receive unconditional love is critical. You are so worthy…so deserving to receive the love of the divine creator…the love of the universe…the love of others. Remind yourself throughout the day, “I am worthy. I am whole. I am a product of the divine creator.” 

Acknowledging that here you are in this precious sacred moment and whatever broke your heart or continues to ache it…have brought you to this moment where you can love again…and feel love again. When you start to question everything around you, use the mantra “I trust. I trust. I trust.” 

opening your beads

Appreciating your environment – having gratitude for the world around you – allows you take your attention off of your “oh poor me” mindset and allows you to ask, “How can I serve others?” Reach out to a person who is suffering or a cause that could use your support. 

–Having compassion is empathy plus rooting for someone’s pain and suffering to end. Having self-compassion (yes, rooting for yourself) and being willing to forgive yourself for any big or little sins you’ve been beating yourself up over will allow you to step through your current pain which is holding you back. As my guruji said, “If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am not for others, what am I? And if not now, when?” 

Sharing love with others…flowing love into the world in every moment, living life with a Namaste mindset offers you an opportunity to be the change with very little risk to your tenderness. Text someone right now and tell them, “Thinking about you & sending love.” 

–And lastly…celebrate! Celebrate your little wins…your small successes. Party! And congratulate yourself for leaning in the direction of love. And watch the healing unfold.

“Be gentle with yourself and allow your heart to open to love.”

As a thought exercise, I’ve learned a lot of things over the past few months and feel compelled to share them with you in the spirit of robust helpfulness. If you would like more information, techniques and meditation based on Life Lessons, please refer to my blog: https://naturally-happy.com/blog/.

In Peace, Love and Gratitude.

‘Til next time,

Dr. Vidya Reddy, ND, AMS, DAC, CLC

www.Naturally-Happy.com.

 

