 Volume 14, Issue 63  |  August 9, 2022

LBCAC presents Painted Words, a storytelling show about Clara Woods’ art and life

Tonight, (Tuesday, Aug. 9) from 7:30-8:30 p.m., Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) presents Painted Words – The Traveling Show, a storytelling show about Clara Woods, a painter who experienced a prenatal stroke. As a result, she can’t read, write or speak. In 2018, she was inspired by the art and biography of Frida Kahlo (her muse) to create her first exhibition. With some 30 shows on three continents and more than 700 paintings sold, Woods is an artist not to be missed. At 16 years of age, Woods has been using painting as her way of communicating with the world and raising her own voice.

LBCAC presents Painted Woods Clara

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Jeff Rovner

Clara Woods with one of her paintings, “Clarity” which celebrates the life of Lachi, an award-winning recording artist and host of the PBS segment “Renogades,” who is legally blind. Clara has used her platform to mainstream disability inclusion discussions in “Forbes,” “Essence” and the “New York Times.” This artwork embodies the energy, joy, perseverance and love of Lachi. Clara and Lachi launched together an NFT where the soundscape created by Lachi animates “Clarity.” 

Actress and art therapist Lavinia Constantino met Woods in 2018 and worked with her to create this traveling show that offers audiences an opportunity to learn about inclusion, diversity and equality. They aim to raise disability awareness and promote the right to be different, self-living and happy. Painted Words, which began in Italy and is now in the U.S., is now on display here in Laguna Beach.

The art show, Rainbow River – An Art Exhibition of Clara Woods is currently available for viewing at LBAA and will be on display through Thursday, Sept. 1.

“Rise and Shine,” a short video of Clara Woods, shares how to transform obstacles into a life of achievements

Tickets to the show are free, but please RSVP here. Grant funding was made possible by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

The LBCAC is located at 235 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach. www.lbculturalartscenter.org.

 

