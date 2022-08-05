NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 62  |  August 5, 2022

School Notes 080522

School Notes

Local named to Dean’s List at Tufts University

Tufts University student Bryce Victor, of Laguna Beach, class of 2022, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester.

Students must earn a grade point average of 3.4 or greater for the semester.

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Mass., and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions.

 

