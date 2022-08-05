NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 62  |  August 5, 2022

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum 080522

Upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum

Check out these upcoming events at Laguna Art Museum (LAM). From youth art summer day camps and a kids’ night out ice cream party to an intimate recital and discussion centered around California Impressionism, there is something for all ages.

Upcoming events Breiwick

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Soprano Deanna Breiwick

–Saturday, Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. – Space for Art: The Soprano Voice

Join the Laguna Art Museum and Thirty Three Forty for an intimate recital unlike any other. Surrounded by art, soprano Deanna Breiwick and pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding, will fill the museum’s space with sound. This special evening will merge the two great worlds of visual and acoustical arts into one unforgettable performance. 

Upcoming events Fielding

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

Pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding

Arrive early to enjoy a signature cocktail and the museum’s galleries. Cost: Museum members: $70; Non-members: $85. Advance tickets recommended. More information can be found here.

Upcoming events California Impressionism

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

“Golden Shores” by Carl Oscar Borg, c. 1920, Laguna Art Museum Collection

–Sunday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. – Introduction to California Impressionism

Join Curatorial Fellow Jean Stern as he discusses the California Impressionist Style and examines the principal painters in California between 1890 and 1930. Stern presents a brief and concise narrative of this period of American Impressionism and discusses the leading painters of the style. The lecture features archival photographs of each artist and shows several examples of their works. Cost: Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. Advance tickets recommended. More information including the artists to be discussed can be found here.

Upcoming events Now and Then

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

The Now and Then summer camp session is geared for 10-12 year olds

–Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 9:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. – Now and Then: Connections through Art Summer Day Camp

Join LAM for single-day summer camps that transform the museum into a space exclusive for kids! Students take over the galleries on Wednesdays when the museum is closed to the public for all kinds of artful engagement. They’ll fill the day with opportunities for making, exploration and play that you wouldn’t usually get at the museum. This session is for ages 10-12 only. Advanced registration is required with 15 available spots. A healthy snack will be provided by the museum. Campers should bring their own lunches. Cost: Museum members: $35; Non-members: $45. More information can be found here.

–Friday, Aug. 19 from 6-9 p.m. – Kids’ Night Out: Museum Ice Cream Party

Kids take over the museum for a special, fun-filled night! Students will learn about the museum’s permanent collection by participating in an ice cream party inspired by the work of artistic legend Wayne Thiebaud. Caregivers and parents can enjoy a night out, too, as the LAM education team takes over to provide their young learners with dinner, art-related activities and opportunities for exploration. Registration is open to children aged 6-9 only. Limited spots available; advanced registration required. Cost: Museum members: $80; Non-members: $90. If registering two or more children, LAM will offer a discounted price of $70 per child. For tickets, go here.

Upcoming events Hippie Mystery

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy T. Jefferson Parker

Hippie Mystery: A Night with Author T. Jefferson Parker

–Saturday, Aug. 20 from 6-8 p.m. – Hippie Mystery: A Night with T. Jefferson Parker

Laguna Beach in the 1960s is the setting for New York Times bestselling author T. Jefferson Parker’s latest novel A Thousand Steps. Join Parker as he discusses his new book, his time in Laguna Beach and a brief reading of the novel. Afterwards, you’ll have the opportunity to get your very own copy of A Thousand Steps signed by Parker at a book-signing.

T. Jefferson Parker was born in Los Angeles and has been a life-long resident of Southern California. He grew up in Orange County and earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of California, Irvine in 1976. He has written numerous novels and short stories and is the winner of three Edgar Awards (Silent Joe, California Girl and the short story “Skinhead Central”), as well as the recipient of a Los Angeles Times Book Prize for best mystery (Silent Joe). Before becoming a full-time novelist, he was an award-winning reporter.

A Thousand Steps is a beguiling thriller, an incisive coming-of-age story, and a vivid portrait of a turbulent time and place. Matt is 16, broke and never sure where his next meal is coming from. His mom’s a stoner, his deadbeat dad is a no-show, his brother’s fighting in Nam…and his big sister Jazz has just gone missing. The cops figure she’s just another runaway hippie chick, enjoying a summer of love, but Matt doesn’t believe it. Not after another missing girl turns up dead on the beach. Cost: Museum members: $7; Non-members: $14. Advance tickets recommended. For tickets, go here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

