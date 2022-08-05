NewLeftHeader

few clouds

74.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 62  |  August 5, 2022

Guest Column Craig Cooley 080522

Guest Column

Craig Cooley, President

Laguna Beach Pride 365

Annual Pride Festival is here this weekend

The Annual Pride Festival takes place on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 4-10 p.m. Laguna Beach Pride 365 hosts this annual fundraiser outdoor Pride Festival taking place at the Neighborhood Community Center, 340 St. Ann’s Dr, Laguna Beach. Parking may be limited, so we suggest Uber or the Laguna Beach Trolley as alternatives. The venue is just one block east of PCH at the intersection of St. Ann’s Drive and Glenneyre Street.

This is huge! The entertainment lineup on stage is excellent, from drag queens to industry-featured singing and dance artists. With more than 14 specialty vendors with everything from clothing and jewelry, health care services, custom food delivery services and fiber optic internet to community service organizations and more. For families and kids, there is a special fun space with the assistance of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. 

Taking the stage is the following live entertainment.

Guest Column Pulp Vixen

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Beach Pride 365

Pulp Vixen

Pulp Vixen, an all-female fueled, high energy, dance band whose talent and fun-loving appeal have set a new standard specializing in today’s Top 40 dance music, Latin, R&B, hip hop, classic rock favorites and performing a wide range of classic dance standards, including Lizzo, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake. They will also be stepping back to Whitney Houston and Kool and the Gang with some Latin mix Celia Cruz, Selena, Malo and Santana.

Guest Column Lyle Anthony

Click on photo for a larger image

Lyle Anthony

Lyle Anthony, an Afro-Pop dance sensation who released his debut EP/album titled The Love Project in 2021. A singer/songwriter, actor, model and dancer, he is currently touring around the U.S., performing at Pride events around the globe with his fun-loving, exciting and uplifting album/EP. He has five tracks that have already touched many hearts, including his debut single and title track, “Love Wins.” “I Deserve” is the latest single on the album, produced by Carl McGrier and Wiidope, who has produced for the likes of Brandy, Ciara, Tamar Braxton, Todrick Hall and many more.

Also appearing, Viva la Drag!Wilhelmina Caviar, Siracha and Kristinia Minka.

Guest Column Harry Huggins

Click on photo for a larger image

Harry Huggins leads an early morning hike

If you are an early morning person, you can catch Harry Huggins for a morning nature hike pre-festival from 8-10 a.m. Huggins will be the guide on this traditional early morning Laguna Pride nature hike. It is free and usually about 30 hikers gather for a 60-90-minute hike around some of the most beautiful open spaces that Laguna Beach has to offer.

Guest Column Inti Threads

Click on photo for a larger image

Inti Threads is among the vendors

On Sunday, Aug. 7, it is Gay Day “Out at the OC Fair” at The Hangar at the Orange County Fairgrounds. The entertainment starting at 11 a.m. is non-stop until 5 p.m. Wear your rainbow colors and celebrate with Pride. Tickets must be purchased in advance as the Fairgrounds will sell out. No admission tickets will be sold on the day of the event! 

For more information on any of the events, go to www.lagunabeachpride.org.

We need more pride and love, more sharing and understanding, more compassion and empathy, for judgment is the vice of small men. 

Until next time…

Craig, keeping the Pride Alive!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.