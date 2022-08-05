NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 62  |  August 5, 2022

Laguna Beach Library hosts End of Summer picnic 080522

The Laguna Beach Library hosted its annual End of Summer picnic at the library on Saturday, July 30. Four hundred patrons celebrated the end of the summer reading program with hot dogs, s’mores, ice cream, a magic show, medals, a book sale and fairy magic.

Laguna Beach Library medal

Photos courtesy of LBPL

Photos courtesy of LBPL

A youngster receives a medal for her participation in the Laguna Beach Library’s summer reading program, handed out by the LBFD

Laguna Beach Library fairy wand



Lining up to decorate a fairy wand

Laguna Beach Library magic trick



A young patron participates in a magic trick with magician Dave Skale

Laguna Beach Library picnicking



Picnicking in the library

Laguna Beach Library embellish wands



Patrons embellish their fairy wands

After attendees enjoyed an entertaining magic show by magician Dave Skale, the Laguna Beach Fire Department (LBFD) handed out medals to children who participated in the summer reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”

Special thanks goes to the Friends of the Laguna Beach Library for generously supporting the library and the summer reading program. 

The Laguna Beach Library is located at 363 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach. To find out about their upcoming programs, visit www.ocpl.org/libraries/laguna-beach.

 

