 Volume 14, Issue 61  |  August 2, 2022

Platters get splattered at Festival of Arts

Wet glaze was everywhere at the Platter Painting Party presented last week at Festival of Arts. Fifteen exhibitors glazed personal designs on ceramic platters and tiles as patrons looked on in awe. The originals are currently being fired and will be auctioned to the public on Sunday Aug. 28 from 6-8 p.m. alongside the Art-To-Go auction on the Festival grounds.

(L-R) Greg Rayes and Mike Tauber

The two-part program is presented by The Artists Fund and led by coordinator Mike Tauber. “The artists really knocked it out of the ballpark,” said Bryan Vansell, owner of Laguna Clay Company, who provided the bisque platters, glazes and kiln firings. “We loved using Laguna’s Silky Underglaze product line, since the liquid glaze color reads quite similar to how it will look after firing,” said Tauber. “This was very helpful to our artists, many of whom are painters with little ceramic experience.”

Yuri Kuznetsov

Lyn Hiner

Carole Boller

Many artists created works that are similar to that in their booths. Examples include stylized cats by Yuri Kuznetsov; a Porsche race car, complete with dripping paint, by Lyn Hiner and vibrant koi fish by Anthony Salvo. Carole Boller created a dramatic flower that filled the entire 17-inch bowl shape. “I can’t believe how much fun this was, I’m so glad I was invited!” said Boller, the ceramic first-timer. 

Elizabeth McGhee

Boris Badenov and Natasha platter by Bruce Burr

Mary Aslin

Elizabeth McGhee used wit and whimsy by painting spaghetti into her bowl, adding a cactus and cowboy boots, and titling it Spaghetti Western. “It was the best I could dish up at short notice,” McGhee joked.

Satirist painter Bruce Burr brought dry humor in his rendering of 1960s animated spies Boris Badenov and Natasha. Other artists included Mary Aslin, Kate Cohen, Toni Danchik, Mark Jacobucci, Susan Jarecky, Maaria Kader, Brandon Medrano and jeweler Karin Worden. Support team volunteers included Michele McCormick and Greg Rayes.

Mark Jacobucci

Susan Jarecky

Anthony Salvo

Pegah Samaie

Platters will be unveiled at the onset of the auction, but everyone who subscribes to The Artists Fund’s eNewsletter will get to see sneak preview photos several days before. Subscribe at the Contact Us page at www.TheArtistsFund-foa.org. Proceeds from Platter sales support the Enrichment Grant Fund for artists. Call 949.612.1949 for more information.

Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters are located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

