 Volume 14, Issue 61  |  August 2, 2022

Letters to the Editor 080222

Letters to the Editor

Thanks for the look at the very special Sawdust

Cool perspective from Tom Johnson. Especially the more intimate notes about Ms. Petty and the London dialect of Ms. Brokenshire. But what part of London? Hmm Mr. Johnson?

We own several (probably more like 20) of Patsee’s unbelievably gorgeous sea life photos and will probably be purchasing more this year since my wife’s new business has some awfully stark white walls that sure could use a little color!

What a treat too that James was playing that day! We so miss him playing locally. And now that his protege (Andrew Bloom) is gone too…we don’t get that level of singing and guitar playing around town anymore. We’ve looked. 

We eventually hired James for my 55th b-day party since he doesn’t do clubs anymore. Amazing. Music is such a huge part of why we go back to the Festivals every year.

It’s (Sawdust grounds) such a beautiful spot. They really are quite breathtaking even after not missing one for 14 years running. Thank you for giving every one of those well-deserved artists a lovely word or two. Happy summer!

Tom Stephens

Laguna Beach

 

