 Volume 14, Issue 61  |  August 2, 2022

Fair Game 080222

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Candidate filings begin filling the field for November City Council race with three open seats

Fair Game Tom Johnson headshotThe candidate filing period for Laguna Beach does not come to a close until Friday, Aug. 12. 

Several candidates have filed their Campaign Disclosure Statements (Form 460) detailing monies raised during the period of January 1 through June 30.

Highlights from these include the following: Incumbent Peter Blake collected $10,050, which is added to a $1,500 loan, for a fundraising total of $11,550. After some campaign expenses, he currently maintains $5,967, with his fundraising continuing.

Toni Iseman, a stalwart in Laguna politics, appears serious in her claims of not running for re-election, with no reported fundraising reported.

Ruben Flores, who ran previously a couple of years ago and narrowly lost to George Weiss, shows a statement with a paltry $440 of contributions from one donor, with expenditures of $50.

The only other filing included was Louis Weil, who appears to be active on the campaign trail, collecting $20,974 in monetary contributions to go along with a $10,000 campaign loan, offering an overall balance of $30,974. Of that, Weil has spent some $19,432 laying the groundwork for what lies ahead.

Two other candidates have filed their Candidate Intention Statements (Form 501) and include Mayor Sue Kempf, which is in my estimation great news, and also Mark Orgill, another person that truly understands the ins and outs of this community.

Is anyone else out there? Time will tell.

• • •

As our accomplished city hall reporter Sara Hall so eloquently reported recently, “A majority of the Laguna Beach City Council voted (recently) to officially oppose three local measures on the November ballot aimed at curbing large development and increasing hotel worker wage.

“At the meeting on Tuesday (July 19), most councilmembers agreed the initiatives were confusing, over-reaching, or unnecessary.”

Those initiatives include: the Laguna Residents First PAC’s proposed initiative requiring voter approval for major development projects in an overlay zone which encompasses 51% of all parcels in the city which council voted 3-0 to oppose (with George Weiss and Iseman abstaining); the second initiative is a hotel worker wage and workplace conditions initiative with a 4-1 council vote to oppose (Weiss abstaining); and the third was a hotel overlay initiative regarding land use that all five council people opposed.

• • •

While there are probably a few people around town who would wish to rid Laguna Beach Councilmember Blake of his “tongue,” and hence his ability to attack them from the dais, KX FM and Ed Steinfeld with The Mornings with Ed Show, went the opposite direction on yesterday’s show. 

Because of Peter’s very successful segment recently during KX FM’s Takeover Week, where he raised the highest amount of donations among the 50+ participants, Blake was presented with the Silver Tongue Award live on Ed’s show yesterday morning. 

Fair Game Peter Blake

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of KX FM

City Councilmember Peter Blake, in studio at KX FM, received the vaunted Silver Tongue Award for raising the most money in the station’s recent weeklong fundraiser

Congrats to Peter for delivering the goods! KX FM and the community should truly appreciate his efforts. 

I remember the times when people on opposite sides of issues could vehemently disagree but unite afterwards on efforts that benefit those they represent. This would be an example of that. I miss those days for those on both sides of local issues.

The Silver Tongue Award itself, was crafted by local multi-media artist Heather Reichard, from Art-A-Fair

• • •

Erin Slattery, current Events & Marketing Manager for the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, has been appointed President/CEO. She officially replaced Interim President/CEO Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold yesterday. 

Fair Game SNL Erin Slattery

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce

Newly appointed Chamber President & CEO Erin Slattery

“In a short time, Erin has proved her ability to understand the Chamber’s mission and the nuances of running this office,” said Chairman of the Board J.J. Ballesteros. “We look forward to working with her in this new and challenging role.” 

Hornbuckle-Arnold will steward Slattery through the transition period and continue to serve on the Board of the Directors for the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

“After working at the Laguna Beach Chamber for the past four months, I realized the CEO position was a perfect fit for me. I am thrilled that the board agreed,” said Slattery. “I am a third-generation Laguna Beach resident and I have seen the city grow and change. I am excited to be able to support our residents and businesses as we continue to move into the future.”

Slattery grew up in Laguna Beach and has a long Laguna legacy with her family. Her grandfather was Fred Lang, the renowned landscape architect of which Lang Park is named after. 

• • •

Laguna Live! has more Summer Grooves Jazz Concerts. Next up is the Will Brahm Trio with “sensational soul vocalist” Adryon de Leon. The concert is this Thursday, Aug. 4, from 6-8 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach.

Two weeks later on Thursday, Aug. 18 will be Maiya Sykes bringing blues with her all-star trio.

Doors open at 5 for their social hour. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

 

