 Volume 14, Issue 61  |  August 2, 2022

Miki Izumisawa, chef and owner of 242 Café Fusion Sushi, passes

Laguna Beach mourns the loss of Miki Izumisawa, chef and owner of 242 Café Fusion Sushi, who passed away on Thursday, July 28.

The restaurant website reads: “Closed until further notice - RIP Chef Miki,” and the 242 Café Fusion Sushi Instagram post states, “242 Café Fusion Sushi will be closed until her will is executed, we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our beloved customers.” It is expected to reopen, but no date is set.

To provide the opportunity for the community to come and pay their respects, there will be an open viewing today (Tuesday, Aug. 2) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at St. Francis By The Sea American Catholic Church, 430 Park Ave., Laguna Beach.

A shrine has been set up at the front entry of the restaurant so people can come by and pay respects if they are not able to attend the viewing. They are welcome to leave photographs, flowers, or whatever they are so inclined to leave in remembrance of Chef Miki.

Miki Izumisawa memorial

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

A memorial to Chef Miki Izumisawa in front of 242 Café Fusion Sushi

“Miki was a gift that just kept giving, she was so full of artistic wonder, it just spilled over and touched everyone she shared space with. Anyone who has tasted her sushi art can attest to the love that was infused into every bite,” said Tawna Renee Bliss, 242 Café Fusion Sushi manager.

“She was tough as nails but fair. She never belonged to any demographic or genre, she was unapologetically herself, and this is so much of what fueled her devotion to her art and community. This, and her love for nature. If she wasn’t creating edible masterpieces, she was capturing and exploring the masterpieces of Mother Earth with her camera.

“Miki will be deeply missed, but we have promised her we will carry on her legacy. 242 Café Fusion Sushi will continue to serve the community of Laguna Beach, as this is what Miki wanted. Her art and legacy lives on, because legends never die,” said Bliss.

Honoring Chef Miki’s legacy

Here in Laguna, we are surrounded by the arts, and this was certainly evident with respect to Chef Miki elevating the level of sushi to a culinary artform. She was in the rare category of female sushi chefs for nearly 30 years, concocting dishes that were visually stunning – educating and exciting the palate through the blending of ingredients from diverse cuisines. Before coming to Laguna, Chef Miki worked for Nobu in Las Vegas introducing “fusion-sushi cuisine,” so when she opened Café Fusion in 2000, she bolstered this concept even further. 

“We would like you to enjoy our ‘Art’ with all of your five senses, so that it becomes a healing energy in your body. Each dish is a handcrafted piece of art where our cooking ingredients come together like paint on a canvas. The main themes of my art are Nature, Gaia (Mother Earth), Space and Feelings,” said Chef Miki, in a story written by Associate Editor Dianne Russell that ran in Stu News in 2017. 

Miki Izumisawa space roll

Click on photo for larger image

Photo by Lynette Brasfield

Chef Miki Izumisawa putting the finishing touches on Aroma of Space Roll, melding together unexpected flavors and textures…that were “out of this world”

Chef Miki believed the choice of this location for her restaurant was truly serendipitous. The same yin-yang symbol (fusion of the two cosmic forces) tattooed on her upper back was etched into the concrete in front and on a block in the back of the building – seemingly fate led her here. Yin-yang also meant a starting point for change, which was apparent in her all-female team, who she looked upon as family.

Studying in Japan with the renowned Naka Bokunen, a woodblock print artist famous for his Okinawan landscapes, Chef Miki’s love for nature translated into her dishes. “I name the dishes out of aspects of nature to convey the significance of nature,” she shared. She is noted for giving back by donating part of Café Fusion’s revenue to nature conservation groups such as WWF…whereby she sent out her appreciation of planet Earth.

When asked which were her signature dishes, she would reply, “Everything is signature,” as her reputation drew the likes of celebrities including Pink, Andre Agassi and his wife, Steffi Graf as well as Freddy Kruger to sample her cuisine. But locals loved sampling her signature dishes, too, which just happened to be everything on the menu.

 

