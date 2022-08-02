NewLeftHeader

clear sky

75.4°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 61  |  August 2, 2022

Dilley plaque installed at Nix Nature Center 080222

Dilley plaque installed at Nix Nature Center

A large bronze plaque was recently installed at the Nix Nature Center in Laguna Coast Wilderness Park to honor James Dilley, the founder of Laguna Greenbelt, Inc.

Dilley plaque Borthwick and Atkins

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Charles Michael Murray

(L-R) Laguna Greenbelt Inc. board member Bob Borthwick who coordinated the text and Laguna Beach graphic artist Bill Atkins who designed the plaque

The plaque describes how Dilley, a Laguna Beach bookstore owner inspired by his travels to England in the 1960s, began a mission to preserve the open space surrounding Laguna Beach. He established Laguna Greenbelt Inc in 1968. Dilley was a determined and effective advocate for open space preservation and inspired thousands of supporters. Laguna Greenbelt Inc continues the legacy of Dilley currently and into the future.

This plaque was funded by the Kalos Kagathos Foundation, established by Laguna Beach resident Bruce Hopping, who was a friend and supporter of Dilley.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.