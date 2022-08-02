NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 61  |  August 2, 2022

South County Crosscultural Council offers free English classes at The La Playa Center

Courtesy of South County Crosscultural Council

South County Crosscultural Council offers free beginner, intermediate and advanced adult English classes (ESL) on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30-11 a.m. beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6 at The La Playa Center at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. Small class sizes; free materials provided. Enrollment forms are available at www.crossculturalcouncil.com. For questions, call Teresa at 949.374.2513. Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is located at 1085 Laguna Canyon Road.

 

