 July 29, 2022

Fair Game 072922

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

A wonderful day at the Sawdust Art Festival…all in a day’s work

TOM MARCHWe decided to try something new, so we packed up our laptops, grabbed one of our noted photographers, and we all headed out for our “mobile office day” at the Sawdust Art Festival. It turned out better than we could’ve imagined.

First, kudos to artist and friend Joan Gladstone for the idea of and invite to the Sawdust Art Festival, and to Franky Duschane, the Director of Marketing & PR at the Festival, for the hospitality and delightful work location.

The new concept was to find a place in town, gather the troops, and put us out among our readers and community members/friends in their environment. 

So, yesterday, we arrived just prior to 11 a.m. outside the Sawdust’s front gate and waited to meet Duschane just prior to the grounds opening. Together, we walked to our designated area with the waterfall and hillside as our backdrop, a collection of the truly exceptional booths in the foreground and a wooden deck area just off to our right complete with an assortment of musicians, who provided a number of wonderful songs from yesteryear that comfortably filled the air.

Assignment number one was to meet and mingle with the artists themselves whose work so eloquently filled the surrounds. As luck would have it, Joan Gladstone’s booth was situated smack-dab in front of the main gate, almost acting as a welcoming point to the Sawdust grounds. Her artwork reminding passersby of the colors and feelings that make our beach community so special – from active beach scenes to the goats that populate Laguna’s open hillside spaces – from the popular Newport Beach chocolate-covered banana stands to colorful carnival rides and other notable points of interest. Her paintings almost reach out saying, “find a spot for me in your house.”

Community leader Stephany Skenderian, wife of renowned Laguna Beach architect Morris Skenderian, joined Joan in her booth. Together, the three of us casually shared local stories as festivalgoers looked through the nearby collection of art.

Other artists stopped by on their way into “work.” One such was underwater art photographer Patsee Ober who proudly shared a new piece about to be debuted, of a crab captured in beautiful colors residing in its protected environment somewhere in the depths off Mexico.

Spectacular!

In fact, Ober’s work can be found not only in all sizes of beautiful wall pieces, but also as coasters, metal prints, tree ornaments and even face masks.

Just across from Ober’s booth was one somewhat tucked away featuring the unique work of Candice Brokenshire, she of the wonderful London dialect. 

Brokenshire “creates art and functional objects with wool; spinning, felting and dyeing it naturally with plants and extracts.” One fabulous, mounted piece featured the sheered wool from a Hungarian Rakka ewe that has been weld dyed. 

Fair Game sheep sheered

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Tom Johnson

Candice Brokenshire’s artwork titled “Gwen & the Hungarian” displays the dyed wool from a Hungarian Rakka ewe

Candice’s pieces are fabulous and must be seen to truly be understood and enjoyed.

Other artists that contributed to our day were jewelry designer David Nelson, who welcomed us with his signature plumerias, as is his custom. David is celebrating his 53rd year at the Festival after literally being dropped at their doorstep back in 1969. He’s never left.

Besides his elaborate, custom-pieces, Nelson also took an interest in the nearby “wishing well” pond, helping direct all wish-coins collected into the coffers of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. And, in case your pockets are empty, Nelson also offers up a dish of pennies to help make your dreams come true.

Fair Game pond

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

The “wishing well” pond where donations also make dreams come true for the Make-A-Wish Foundation

There was also Karen Petty, the one and only! When you meet her, you’ll know why I said, “The one and only.” Her spirit, joy and passion take you into her world of art depicting love and creation, heaven, sky, water and more, all joined in a seductive presentation.

And finally, Lisa Mansour, an LCAD graduate, whose oil paintings are brightly colorful, can delight the taste buds and allow you the feeling of venturing out into our local world of enjoyment.

The day, all-in-all was fabulous. In the background, James Clay Garrison offered a delightful collection of popular songs with his unique vocals and wonderful performance with the guitar.

Everyone should find their way to the Sawdust Art Festival, to meet my new friends, our local artists and to enjoy their wonderful talents.

Looking for our next “mobile workplace.” Let us know if you have a spot.

• • •

B-t-w, if you’re looking for an enjoyable way to see and enjoy Sawdust, try the Wednesday afternoon (3 p.m.) Sip, Talk & Walk. It’s a tour where you’ll meet multiple artists, enjoy demonstrations and, maybe best of all, a complimentary wine tasting.

If you’re interested, call ahead and reserve a spot at 949.494.3030, or sign up onsite by visiting the Information Booth. It’s free with admission, so why not?

• • •

Also, I call your attention to Sunday, Aug. 14, from 12-3 p.m. when the Sawdust Art Festival will host the 36th Annual Artists’ Benevolence Fund Art Auction. I’m told the live auction featuring dozens of original pieces of artwork by Sawdust artists is a hugely fun experience. 

The best part is that 100% of proceeds will benefit the Artists’ Benevolence Fund which provides emergency financial assistance to local Laguna Beach artists. Renowned auctioneer Tony DeZao handles the festivities.

So, go, buy a piece, fill a wall, and help someone who needs your assistance. It’s a win-win!

• • •

Calling all paddlers! On Thursday, Aug. 4, there is a memorial paddle out to celebrate the life of Christopher J. Duddy, the beloved principal of El Morro Elementary, who passed away on May 25 at the age of 57. Head to North Beach in San Clemente to join supporters, beginning at 10 a.m. For more info, to RSVP and register, go to www.paddleforduddy.com. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to the Surfrider Foundation in Chris’ honor at www.paddleforduddy.com/donate-to-surfrider.

 

