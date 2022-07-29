NewLeftHeader

broken clouds

70.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 60  |  July 29, 2022

Laguna Beach Nonprofit Council June meeting 072922

Laguna Beach Nonprofit Council June meeting promotes wellness

On Tuesday, June 14, the Laguna Beach Nonprofit Council met again at the Susi Q. This volunteer council promotes collaboration, unity and awareness.

Following are a few organizational updates as well as some opportunities to repurpose/recycle everyday items.

Some wellness partners chose to share local services to support Laguna Beach nonprofits. These included Morgyn Danae Wellness, whose dance studio is on Glenneyre Street; Dr. Veronica Nice, with a holistic approach to pain and chiropractic work and local hypnotherapy practice Marilyn Wellness Studio, which helps individuals release past trauma to focus on brighter futures.

Laguna Beach Nonprofit Council ladies

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Nonprofit Council

(L-R) Jennifer Halbert and Erin Slattery, Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce with Robin Thomas, Just Gather

Updates from local charities:

Laguna Beach Food Pantry has been serving 750 families weekly. With the costs of basic needs and food at all-time highs, the organization has an urgent need for empty egg cartons and paper bags. These may be delivered or shipped to 20652 Laguna Canyon Road.

Sally’s Fund continues to serve our seniors with basic needs, deliveries and assistance. Follow Sally’s Fund on Instagram @SallysFundInc and Facebook.

Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (formerly BC Space upstairs at 235 Forest Ave. near Violet Boutique, Candy Baron) held Laguna Beach’s first-ever Juneteenth commemoration/celebration. The organization is now offering ballet and contemporary dance lessons as well as live performances during First Thursdays Art Walk.

Friendship Shelter played a role in the 17% reduction in homelessness countywide recently revealed by the Point In Time count. More details will be forthcoming from the multiple nonprofits that contributed to the count and are working on ending homelessness in OC. (Noteworthy: According to the PIT Count, there are only 585 people experiencing homelessness in South Orange County.) A fall “Intersections” luncheon event is planned for November 1 at The Pacific Club. This event is in lieu of an annual gala. Friendship Shelter is hiring site coordinators to provide on-site supervision and support to clients and oversee safety and security of facilities. Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

–Erin Slattery, events and marketing manager with the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, spoke on the benefits of Chamber membership and encouraged attendees to participate. The reduced fee nonprofit rate is affordable and beneficial for all involved. 

Just Gather, Laguna Beach’s newest nonprofit, is collecting magazines and greeting cards (new/used/fronts) for gratitude practice activities. To arrange drop off/pick up email, contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

PUP Laguna Beach, the fundraising arm of Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, is dedicated to bridging the gap between city funding and the special needs of their animals. Currently, the organization requests potty pads and pet treats (not from China). 

Catmosphere Laguna Foundation has been flourishing with many felines and adoption pop-up events and has donation requests for litter, cat toys and food. Save the date for the next adoption event on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Gelson’s. 

Design With Purpose has now created 16 well spaces at schools, nonprofits and hospitals with plans to complete its first local community well-space at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach in early September. 

Pacific Marine Mammal Center has been making great strides in research, education and conservation with plans for campus expansion. Their annual gala is Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Festival Grounds.

Laguna Art Museum is currently offering single-day summer camps that transform the museum into a space exclusive for kids! Students take over the galleries on Wednesdays for all kinds of artful engagement. In addition, the team is gearing up for Art & Nature taking place the first weekend in November with indoor and outdoor components as well as a free family festival on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Laguna Playhouse has been honoring thespian traditions for more than 100 years with compelling performances as well as education. The Playhouse is offering summer camps to explore many aspects of theater with a strong focus on acting. The final session begins on Monday, Aug. 8. 

Susi Q. Community Center provides classes, support and holds events to promote community and learning. Weekly updates are featured in Stu News. The council is grateful for the meeting space. The next meeting is slotted for Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. All Laguna nonprofits, including board members are welcome. 

For any questions and information about offerings or meeting requests, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.