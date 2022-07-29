NewLeftHeader

Local guitarist Eric Henderson in concert 072922

Local guitarist Eric Henderson in concert at the Woman’s Club on August 12

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Laguna Beach resident Eric Henderson, an internationally acclaimed concert guitarist and composer, will be featured at the Woman’s Club on Friday, Aug. 12. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Drinks and appetizers will be available.

This will be Henderson’s first local concert in two years. 

“It makes it special to be playing again in my hometown,” he said. “I’ll be doing a different kind of program. It’s not so-called classic exclusive, it’s a classical mix, a mix of several different genres. There will be Spanish works, some original compositions, Jimmy Hendrix and Sting and flamenco surf music. I’m also doing a new album, and there will be a few pieces from that.” 

Henderson sees no difference between genres but filters all genres through his own consciousness and dedication to the artform. “To serve the music with all my integrity and artistry is my sincerest aspiration,” he said.

“For me, it’s not whether it’s blues or jazz or classical, it’s what I feel has quality – that’s a genre. I have to be in love with it.”

local guitarist playing

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Eric Henderson

Eric Henderson 

It takes a substantial amount of time to create a concert like the one he will be performing on August 12.

“I spend around 800 hours to put together a 90-minutes concert, which is about six hours a day,” Henderson said.

Henderson has had a long and varied career. He started playing the guitar when he was 6 years old and has now been playing for 58 years.

In 1971 at the age of 13, Henderson was one of only three people to receive the honor of being invited to study privately with Andres Segovia. After 11 European and nine U.S. tours over the next 10 years, Henderson returned to his hometown of Laguna Beach, where he began composing his own pieces and becoming one of the world’s most acclaimed educators of the classical guitar.

Henderson also studied guitar with Christopher Parkening, Angel Romero, Ernesto Bitetti, Emilio Pujol and Antonia Morales. He studied Baroque interpretation with Ton Koopman and Henk Dekker, and guitar music theory and composition with Aureo Herrero. While in Spain, he also had the privilege of studying with the composer Federico Moreno Torroba, perfecting the interpretation of Torroba’s “Sonatina in A” and “Madronos.” 

local guitarist with guitar

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Eric Henderson

Henderson has been playing the guitar for 58 years 

He has played in the famous Concert Gebouw in Amsterdam, Wigmore Hall in London and Ateneo in Madrid as well as many other halls in the United States, Germany, Spain, France, the Soviet Union, Australia and Japan.

Henderson has always been an innovator. While he has deep respect for tradition, he understands that the best way to show that respect is to progress the art form, sometimes into unconventional areas. He has relentlessly experimented with new directions for his instrument to express new colors. His 2015 album Turned Up is the first of its kind, electric guitar performances of classical and original works. In concert he often plays his arrangements of rock classics, such as “Paint it Black” by the Rolling Stones or “Little Wing” by Jimi Hendrix. 

Attendees will experience the music of one of the world’s most prolific guitarists playing live right here in his hometown. 

The Woman’s Club is located at 286 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

General Admission is $35 (for advance tickets). Tickets are on sale at the door for $40 ($35 plus a $5 administration fee).

VIP tickets are $50, which provides seating in the first three rows and includes two drinks and appetizers (wine and beer only). 

For tickets, go to www.erichendersonconcerts.bpt.me.

For more information about Eric Henderson, visit www.erichendersonguitar.com.

 

