 Volume 14, Issue 60  |  July 29, 2022

LOCA Instagram Challenge “Color of the Season”

LOCA invites everyone to engage in seasonal arts challenges on Instagram. Creative types can get inspired by sharing photos and photos of artwork, that follows easy themes.

LOCA Instagram artwork

Artwork by @janheatonwatercolor

Courtesy of LOCA

Black, white and gray are the featured colors of summer in the Instagram Challenge

The challenge for summer is “Black, White and Gray” featuring images with a dominant color. Subjects may range from dice, to a houndstooth jacket, to a gray whale, to a nighttime sky. All mediums are invited including collage, drawing, printmaking, painting, photography and sculpture.

To participate now through September, post images featuring black, white and gray, to Instagram and be sure to tag @locaarts and use the hashtag #locaartschallenge.

 

