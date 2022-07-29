NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 60  |  July 29, 2022

The Art Center celebrates sign restoration 072922

The Art Center celebrates sign restoration

Historic signs at The Art Center and Hobbit Shops recently received a facelift by local artist Gaylen Solomon Corbett, as part of her effort to preserve some of the handcrafted wooden signs that are unique to Laguna Beach. To celebrate, The Art Center will host a gathering in their courtyard at 1492 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Art Center sign

Photos courtesy of The Art Center

The Art Center sign after its recent facelift by local artist Gaylen Solomon Corbett

Corbett is passionate about preserving Laguna’s past. “There are still quite a few signs around town that were beautifully handcrafted by artisans such as Roman Yanez, Mogens or Chris Abel,” Corbett explained. “After decades of exposure to the elements, these types of signs need some TLC to save them.” Work on the signs at both complexes began on Memorial Day weekend and concluded on July 4.

The Art Center location was originally built in 1938 by Brayton Pottery, in the style of an old-world European village. Following World War II, Brayton closed its doors and The Art Center was established in 1942. It’s now home to a variety of design, fashion and creative entrepreneurs.

The Art Center Hobbit Shops sign

Corbett in front of The Hobbit Shops sign she recently refurbished

The large monument sign for the center that sits on the corner of South Coast Highway and Calliope Street was created by the late Roman Yanez of Roman’s Sign Studio in the 1980s and was showing its age. “His signature style can be found on signs throughout the city. I have a lot of respect for his work. Unfortunately, modern sign companies have no interest in restoring old signs in rough condition, they just want to make new ones,” said Corbett. “It can be difficult for a property manager to find someone to do this kind of restoration.”

The Art Center celebration

The celebration at The Art Center/Hobbit Shops on August 13 will feature artwork and live painting demonstrations by Corbett and her sister, recent LCAD graduate April Solomon

After observing the slow decay of the signs at The Art Center, and The Hobbit Center around the corner, Corbett reached out to property manager Barbara Bowler and offered to help. The Hobbit Center, also known as The Hobbit Shops, is located just behind The Art Center. The smaller freestanding building was also originally part of the Brayton Pottery property. Two of the signs at the center were hand-carved by master woodworkers from the Abel family. 

The gathering on August 13 will feature artwork and live painting demonstrations by Corbett and her sister, April Solomon, who recently graduated from LCAD and returned from her studies abroad.

For more information about the event and local historic sign restoration, visit www.gaylencorbett.com.

 

