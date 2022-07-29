NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 60  |  July 29, 2022

A party nine decades in the making FP 072922

A party nine decades in the making, Festival of Arts celebrates 90 years of art on August 13

The Festival of Arts is turning 90! To celebrate 90 years of art, the Festival of Arts is hosting a 90th Birthday Bash celebration in partnership with the City of Laguna Beach on Saturday, Aug. 13. This exciting day will include birthday-themed art projects, photo booths, live music with Grammy-nominated musician and Bass Player Hall of Famer Lee Rocker, giveaways, surprises and much more. Making this special occasion even more of a celebration, the Birthday Bash is open to the public and admission is free to the Fine Art Show all day long.

“Reflecting on its humble beginnings in 1932, the Festival of Arts has grown into a world-famous cultural institution,” said Marketing/PR Director Sharbie Higuchi. “To celebrate our history and community, we’ve planned a day filled with fun surprises. We’re going to rock this town, and we look forward to welcoming the entire city to join us.”

A party nine decades partygoers

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts Laguna Beach

Festival of Arts is hosting a 90th Birthday Bash celebration in partnership with the City of Laguna Beach on Saturday, Aug. 13

Starting at 12 p.m., the Birthday Bash will feature a presentation of proclamations, awards to two artists who have exhibited at the Fine Art Show for 50 years and welcoming remarks with Festival of Arts President David Perry and Laguna Beach Mayor Sue Kempf. “On August 13, the Festival of Arts is celebrating its 90th anniversary with thanks to all those community members who have contributed to each summer’s Festival of Arts. Please join us!,” said Perry.

A live concert with Lee Rocker will start at 1 p.m., following the opening ceremony. Rocker made his mark singing, playing, standing on, spinning and rocking his giant upright bass as a founding member of the Grammy-nominated music group, the Stray Cats. The Stray Cats sold more than 10 million albums, garnered 23 gold and platinum certified records and were among the early music-video pioneers of MTV.

From 12-3 p.m., make your own festive party hat in the Festival’s Art Center and take your picture in the photo booth. For kids of all ages, be onsite to twist one-of-a-kind balloon creations. After the concert at 3 p.m., join the Festival family in wishing the Festival of Arts a happy birthday with a special cupcake reception. Activities and giveaways while supplies last.

On the day of the Birthday Bash admission is free to the art show only; excludes Pageant of the Masters. The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show is open daily now through September 2. Weekday general admission tickets to the Festival’s Fine Art Show are $10 per person and $15 per person on the weekends. Senior and student discounts are available. To stay up to date on all things Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lagunafestivalofarts.org.

 

