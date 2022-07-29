Strike up the band: Summer concert series is in full swing throughout Laguna Beach
By THERESA KEEGAN
This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.
If there’s a complaint about the musical offerings in Laguna Beach it’s that there may be too many options! From jazz to reggae to classical, the offerings are abundant. And the settings are as diverse as the genres.
From the intimate indoor stage at the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center to the fun, outdoor crowds at Bluebird Park, not to mention all the music that complements the art shows, there truly is something for everyone. This summer’s musical offerings range from sublime to toe-tapping, happy dancing options. Add in the fact that many of these venues are outdoors, making them the perfect option for any summer gathering. If you need help making your summer music plans just read on – there’s a show or two you won’t want to miss.
Laguna Beach Live! (For the schedule, click here.) continues to rock the town on Thursday nights. Although its well-known winter jazz series is always popular, the Summer Grooves Jazz Series (click here) deserves equal acclaim. This year, the concerts are held at the Woman’s Club on St. Ann’s Drive and the August lineup, with two shows, is impressive.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Laguna Live!
Vocalist Adryon De Leon will be performing at the Woman’s Club in Laguna Beach on August 4 as part of the summer jazz series
On Thursday, Aug. 4, the smooth vocals of Adryon De Leon bring a soulful set that blends bebop with rhythm and blues with gospel. She will be accompanied by Will Brahm, Gene Coye and Max Gerl on instruments for an all-encompassing musical experience. A night with De Leon, a featured principal vocalist at Disneyland Resort and member of Orgone, a popular, LA-based soul and funk group, is not to be missed.
On Thursday, Aug. 18, the summer jazz series concludes with vocalist Maiya Sykes and her All Star Trio. While they will be singing the blues, no one in the audience will be experiencing them.
Tickets for the Summer Grooves Jazz shows, which run from 6-8 p.m. are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Be sure to arrive early, as doors open at 5 p.m. for social hour.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, the guest musicians for the popular Live! at the Museum (Click here for more information.) will be Andrew Harrison and Jason Lo. The combination of saxophone and keyboard, set amid the beautiful art displays, provides a true summertime treat.
These monthly concerts are free for members of Laguna Live! and the museum; $14 for non-members.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Laguna Live!
Jason Lo will team up with saxophonist Andrew Harrison at the Laguna Art Museum for a night of music amid the art displays
The Bluebird Park Concert Series is the absolutely best place to meet with friends and neighbors. (For more information, click here.) Be sure to pack a picnic and your dancing shoes because these free Sunday afternoon concerts are all about having a good time.
On July 31, Upstream will be embracing an Island vibe, with its reggae music ringing throughout the park.
On August 7, there’s an opportunity to sport some big hair and muscle shirts as ABBA LA comes to town. The tribute band should have everyone in your group crowned an honorary Dancing Queen.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Scott Brashier
The bands performing at Bluebird Park have a great reputation for getting the crowd up and groovin’
August 14 keeps the rhythm going with Los Pinguos performing its smooth blend of Argentinian and Latin music.
August 21 concludes the summer series with music by LA Sound Machine, a tribute band to Gloria Estefan. What better way to round out the summer than with a Conga line of a few hundred of your closest friends?
All concerts start at 5 p.m. at the park located at 772 Cress St. Even by Laguna standards, parking is very limited. Be sure you only bring low-back beach chairs and a meal if you want to consume adult beverages.
Click open story button to continue reading…
Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center (LBCAC) is preserving a musical legend when they hold an intimate concert that will be recorded this summer and the center’s director Rick Conkey couldn’t be happier. (For more information, click here.) “When an audience listens to a musical artist in the Center you can hear a pin drop,” Conkey said. “There’s a whole new level of vulnerability that the musician goes to…they open up in a whole different way.” O’Malley Jones was instrumental in the Motown era says Conkey, but he’s never been recorded live.
August 13 is the new date for an evening with O’Malley Jones and The Keep it Real Band. Filming will take place during the show.
LBCAC is located on the second floor of 235 Forest Ave. The show starts at 8 p.m., but doors open at 7 p.m.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Sawdust Art Festival
The Sawdust Art Festival with its multiple stages, is a favorite venue of musician Tricia Freeman, who plays with her band and as a solo artist
The Sawdust Art Festival (For more information, click here.) with its three stages and casual vibe, always has some music playing. The Tavern and Grill stages are more intimate settings, while the Main Deck is often converted into a dance floor as visitors enjoy their time listening to live music.
“I just love playing the Sawdust,” said Tricia Freeman, who has been performing both as a soloist and with her namesake band for more than two decades at the Festival. “It’s one of my favorite shows. It’s a lot of work, but everybody loves playing there.”
Freeman especially likes the audience.
“Everyone there is an art lover, both musically and visually,” she said. “You play for the love of playing there.”
Filling three stages for 66 days is no small endeavor, but the Sawdust prides itself on an ever-changing effort.
“This summer’s entertainment at Sawdust is filled with favorite local musicians and new highly recommended bands,” said Rachel Goberman, chair of the entertainment committee and president of the board of directors. “We have something for everyone: reggae, classic rock, jazz and many dynamic original singers and songwriters. Check out the entertainment schedule on our website (click here) and pick a day – they are all good!”
The music runs from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. most weekdays and from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The music is included with the price of admission to the Sawdust Art Festival, located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road.
Click on photo for a larger image
Courtesy of Festival of Arts
The main stage at the Festival of Arts is a picturesque setting that blends into the canyon area and allows concertgoers to relax while listening to world-class music
Festival of Arts has a music scene that is so much more than an entertainment opportunity before the Pageant of the Masters show. (For more information, click here.) With world-class musicians, easy-going rules about bringing in drinks and food, a fine sound system and one of the prettiest concert settings ever created, the musical offerings are not to be missed.
This year’s daily themes help organize myriad happenings. They include:
Tuesdays – That Girl Can Sing: Extraordinary female singers from throughout Southern California appear as guest musicians.
Aug. 2 - Anne Walsh (jazz)
Aug. 9 - Lia Booth and the VDE Bog Band (jazz)
Aug. 16 - Tony Guerrero presents: Elisa Fiorillo (jazz)
Aug. 23 - Leslie Page (jazz)
Aug. 30 - Crystal Lewis
Wednesdays – Laguna’s Finest Music Series: Enjoy an opportunity to celebrate the local musicians who are our neighbors.
Aug. 3 - Missiles of October (blues)
Aug. 10 - 133 Band (rock)
Aug. 17 - Steve Wade and Friends (jazz)
Aug. 24 - Beth and Steve Wood (TBD)
Aug. 31 - Missiles of October (blues)
Thursdays – Art, Jazz, Wine and Chocolate: The only thing to make this better is summer, and yes it’s now in full swing. This special night includes samples of wine and chocolate, all set within the sounds of great jazz players. There is a $20 admission, which does not include Festival of Arts admission or reserved seating.
Aug. 4 - Billy Valentine
Aug.11 - Kleber Jorge
Aug. 18 - Téka
Aug. 25 - Anne Walsh and Tom Zink
Sept. 1 - Scott Wilkie
Fridays – Tremendous Tributes: Music legends are celebrated as their songs are recreated by popular tribute bands from throughout Southern California.
July 29 - Shakespeare’s Fool (theater)
Aug. 5 - Pretzel Logic: Music of Steely Dan
Aug. 12 - Blue Days, Black Nights: Music of Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison and Johnny Cash
Aug. 19 - Mad Dogs and the Englishman: Music of Joe Cocker
Aug. 26 - Derek Bordeaux: Music of Motown
Sept. 2 - 133 Band: Music of Laguna’s Best
Saturdays – Concerts on the Green: An afternoon of delightful music from 1-2:30 p.m.
July 30 - Mindi Abair (jazz)
Aug. 6 - Down to the Bone (funk/jazz)
Aug. 13 - Birthday Bash featuring Lee Rocker (Rockabilly special hours 12-3 p.m.)
Aug. 20 - Greg Adams and the East Bay Soul (jazz)
Saturday Showcases: Performances from 5-7:30 p.m.
July 30 - Salty Suites (country and bluegrass)
Aug. 6 - Josie James featuring Marlon Martinez (jazz)
Aug. 13 - Leslie Page (jazz)
Aug. 20 - Billy Valentine
Aug. 27 - Celebrity benefit with Arturo Sandoval
Sunday – Spotlight on the Grand Piano: A series dedicated to jazz with a piano focus.
July 31 - Brian Simpson
Aug. 7 - Gregg Karukas Unplugged
Aug. 14 - Tom Zink
Aug. 21 - Bill Cantos
Aug. 28 - Althea Waites
A ticket to the Pageant of the Masters can be reused throughout the summer for admittance to the grounds and concerts, or concert tickets can be purchased online. To reserve concert seating, click here.
Art-A-Fair - Music drifts throughout the elegant Art-A-Fair building on weekends. Performances run from 1-7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 12-6 p.m. on Sundays.
Fri., July 29 - Bob Johnson
Sat., July 30 - Dig Deeper
Sun., July 31 - OC3
Fri., Aug. 5 - Last Call
Sat., Aug. 6 - Jumpin Joz
Sun., Aug. 7 - San Manuel Trio
Fri., Aug. 12 - Gary Turner Trio
Sat., Aug. 13 - Batista
Sun., Aug. 14 - Surftones
Fri., Aug. 19 - Dig Deeper
Sat., Aug. 20 - Upstream
Sun., Aug. 21 - OC3
Fri., Aug. 26 - San Manuel Trio
Sat., Aug. 27 - Dig Deeper
Sun., Aug. 28 - Last Call
Fri., Sept. 2 - Jumpin Joz
Sat., Sept. 3 - Battista
Sun., Sept. 4 - Ohio Trio Plus
The concerts, held at Art-A-Fair located at 777 Laguna Canyon Road are included with admission to Art-A-Fair. For more information, click here.
This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.