NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

72.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 59  |  July 26, 2022

Fair Game 072622

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Stu News team is off to the Sawdust Art Festival Thursday and we’re hoping to see you there

TOM MARCHI’m excited. Last week we mentioned that we want to get out into the community with a roving office that moves to new places within town. This Thursday, the Stu News team will “work” out at the Sawdust Art Festival. What better place to start!

And, I say work in quotes because, although we want, and need, to get some work done, it also gives us the opportunity to connect with folks out and about in the community.

The idea for Sawdust came to us from noted local artist Joan Gladstone, or as she’s better known in Sawdust Festival parlance, Booth #201.

While we’ll certainly join Joan to see what she has going on in her neck of the woods, we’ll actually station ourselves in the shade by the waterfall near the Main Stage. Sawdust Art Festival Director of Marketing & PR, Franky Duschane, is helping us with the particulars.

The idea is to invite our staff, so we’re there to meet with community members, hear story ideas and, quite frankly, to just get a better pulse on the community and what’s going on with you.

We’d love to have you come by, join us and say hello. And if you’re a Sawdust Festival booth participant, we look forward to visiting with you and checking out your wares.

But, remember, this is not planned as a one-time deal. We’d like to do this regularly…it could be a corner booth in a restaurant, the library, Susi Q…any place that has people that we can potentially interact with.

The plan is to announce the next location in Stu News as to where and when we plan to be somewhere. We’ll even commit to a house ad promoting it. Heck…we could be on a hotel pool deck or watching lawn bowling. There aren’t any places we wouldn’t consider unless it’s a hot place in the direct sun…and even then, we’ll just bring the shade covering.

I would add that with a little creativity, some cool local spots might also bring some additional ink leading up to the event and definitely afterwards.

So, put your thinking caps on and let us know.

• • •

No Square Theatre is planning something unique to a special community during their upcoming musical run of FOOTLOOSE (August 5-14). 

On Thursday, Aug. 11, No Square Theatre will present a special performance that will include adaptations for attendees with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families and friends. The theatre group has worked with a medical adviser and parents of kids in the spectrum, to “develop appropriate modifications for this audience.” 

This performance is made possible through a grant from the FOA Foundation.

According to those in the know, ASD affects each person differently and opportunities for live theater are rare. No Square has endeavored to make live theater a positive experience including advance preparation to the cast, director, choreographer, musicians, ushers and other volunteers.

Some of the accommodations include the event being held in a small venue, with no blinking lights and no loud noises. 

The special performance with be held at 7:30 p.m. at the No Square Theatre in Historic Legion Hall, 384 Legion Street. 

Tickets to all performances are available at www.nosquare.org, from $15-$30.

No Square Theatre is made possible by sponsors such as the local lodging establishments & City of Laguna Beach, Patrick Quilter, Dorene & Lee Butler Family Foundation, Yvonne & John Browning, Chris Quilter, Rotary Club of Laguna Beach, FOA Foundation and Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund.

• • •

Laguna Live! presents opera this Thursday, July 28 from 7-8 p.m. at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Drive. 

In their Live! Music Insights: The Voice as an Instrument, the evening will showcase two acclaimed singers in two presentations this summer. Oriana Falla, praised by Opera News for her “palpable purity” and by LA Opus for her “large, lovely and vibrant [voice], along with Arnold Livingston Geis, who was praised by Opera Today for his “sizable lyric instrument” and “honeyed tone on all registers,” will give a presentation and unique insights on The Voice as an Instrument.

This will then be followed by a concert on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Neighborhood Congregational Church.

For more information and tickets, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org/. Thursday’s presentation is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. The concert is $35 for general admission and $75 for VIP.

• • •

The Coast Film Festival (CFF) recently announced that their fourth annual film festival will be held November 9-27. The In-Person Festival runs November 9-13, followed by the Video-On-Demand Festival from November 16-27.

CFF is “committed to presenting the best films, art and music that represent outdoor lifestyle, culture, conservation and adventure. The in-person festival returns to the Festival of Arts Grounds, and the VOD portion will be available globally through the event website.”

The festival will include 60+ documentaries and adventure films; Q&As with film directors, athletes, and special guests before and after screenings; speaker panels and workshops; Youth Filmmaker and environmental stewardship programs; live music; art exhibitions and artist signings; a lively exhibitor village with sponsors, non-profits and environmental partners; networking opportunities with filmmakers, athletes and creators; and party time with local food, drink and silent disco. 

Tickets will go on sale after Labor Day.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.