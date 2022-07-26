NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 59  |  July 26, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 072622

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Baseball and Brooks Street

Dennis 5First off, on Sunday, July 24, I offer a hearty congratulations to David (Papi) Ortiz for his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He received 77.4% of first place votes on his first try at getting in, and he more than deserved it! Good job, Papi! 

Meanwhile, our two local baseball teams are going in opposite directions. The Dodgers are firmly in first place, a full 33 games above .500, and the Angels are in their annual comfort zone, which is fourth place in their division and 19 games below .500. At some point, Mike Trout and new standout Shoehi Ohtani must be fed up playing for a perennial loser. 

So far in Laguna, the summer of 2022 has been a dud with every day since June 21 registering well below normal air and water temps. Our average hi-lo air temp has been 70-62 compared to a normal of 78-65, and our average water temp has been 63.8 compared to a normal of 69. There’s been lots of morning gloom, and on some occasions, with little clearing. La Niña is to blame, but that’s okay, since the rest of the lower 48 has been suffering with heat index readings as high as 112! 

I’m glad we didn’t hold the Annual Brooks Street Surf Classic the weekend before last. Sure, the waves were plenty big enough, but they were closing out for the most part. The direction of that swell just didn’t cut it, so we went with a “no go” that weekend. See, Brooks Street is a very fickle break needing quite a few factors to really make it shine, but when the planets line up, it’s a beautiful wave indeed. It’s all about the break’s bathymetry and swell direction. 

The way the reef there is situated plays a major part on how the wave’s shape will be. The only time Brooks Street really shines is a 6-8 foot severe angle SSE at 10 second intervals coming in on a 160-180 degree angle, and that would be from a hurricane from Mexico and nothing else. That’s when the outer reef, known as Second Reef, feathers on the outside some 250 yards offshore, offering a ride from Second Reef all the way to Oak Street, a block north of Brooks. The more severe the angle, the better the wave will be. Long period (16-18 seconds) coming in at 200-220 degrees don’t hit the reef correctly, so they turn into big walls, thus closing out. Baja swells from the south and SSE are the only sources of good waves at Brooks, nothing else. 

Here’s what needs to happen for the event: A hurricane that forms off Mexico needs to enter our swell window sometime on late Wednesday as a Category 1 storm at least, the higher the Category the better. When the hurricane moves under Baja and into our swell window, it must be moving to the NW to send its swell energy our way. If the storm is moving to the west, all that wave energy gets pushed straight out to sea. 

Secondly the storm’s most favorable forward speed must be somewhere between 6 and 18-20 mph; any faster than that, the storm will overtake its own waves. Swells from the hurricane take around 60-72 hours to reach our shores and that’s why it’s so important for the storm to enter our swell window by late Wednesday for us to wake up that Saturday morning to solid overhead sets at Brooks. That’s why the waiting period can go on for weeks sometimes as we’re waiting for all these conditions to gel. 

One of the most standout swells from the past happened during the first weekend of July 1985 when solid 6-10 foot sets were marching in from Category 4 hurricane Dolores with a 95 degree heat wave with 73 degree water and daylong glassy conditions were the rule both days. What an event. Local homeboy Jeff Booth took the Grom Division and Mike Armstrong won the Men’s Division while recovering from a broken leg. What an event!

See y’all next time, ALOHA!

 

