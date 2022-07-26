NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 59  |  July 26, 2022

Guest Column

Craig Cooley

Summer of Pride is here

Craig Cooley

After what seems like an eternity without a Laguna Beach Pride Festival, Laguna Beach Pride 365 is bringing it back and celebrating with a “Summer of Pride Festival” on August 6. The schedule of entertainment and festivities planned has something for everyone – with more than 12 specialty vendors, three food vendors, a live entertainment stage, and with the assistance of the Laguna Boys and Girls Club to help with a family and kid’s fun space. 

The activities really begin on Sunday, July 31 at the Royal Hawaiian, with a Drag Bingo Lunch featuring local personality Endora. This will truly be a special event, because after 75 years this will be the last day of operation for the historic Royal Hawaiian. Chef Maro has promised that this will be “the event of the century.”

Reservations are required, just call 949.715.1470, ASAP, as this event always sells out and we feel this will be no exception.

Other events include:

–A Friday, Aug. 5 kickoff party at Laguna Playhouse. XANADU is the stage play, where polyester is king. Laguna Pride 365 and Chef Justin Myers will host a lite reception from 6-7:30 p.m., featuring a no host bar, followed by the stage play from 7:30-9 p.m.

–On Saturday, Aug. 6, a Laguna Canyon nature hike begins at 8 a.m. Harry Huggins will be the guide for this free hike. The hike is expected to be 60-90 minutes touring around some of the most beautiful open spaces that Laguna Beach has to offer. 

–Later that same day (Saturday, Aug. 6), will feature Pulp Vixen, an all-female-fueled, high-energy dance band, whose talent and fun-loving appeal specializes in today’s Top 40 dance music, Latin, R&B, hip hop, classic rock favorites, and performing a wide range of classic dance standards from Lizzo to Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake…while also stepping back to Whitney Houston, Kool and the Gang, along with some Latin mix of Celia Cruz, Selena, Malo and Santana.

At 8 p.m., Lyle Anthony takes the stage. Anthony is an Afro-pop dance sensation and South Africa’s very own Angelino who rose to fame when he won the international reality singing show Pop Stars, a pre-cursor to American Idol, which saw the fame of Nicole Scherzinger (Eden’s Crush), Girls Aloud and more.

Anthony was signed to EMI Records and released his debut EP/album and his Afro pop letter of love to the world in 2021, titled The Love Project. He continues to wow audiences around the world with his live performance and social media presence. 

He is currently touring around the U.S., performing at Pride events, corporate shows and has been doing a club tour since the world has re-opened following the COVID outbreak. 

The fun-loving, exciting and uplifting EP/album has five tracks, including his debut single and title track, Love Wins, and his latest single, “I Deserve.” 

This all takes place from 4-10 p.m. at the Neighborhood Community Church at 340 St. Ann’s Drive, Laguna Beach.

–The week wraps up on Sunday, Aug. 7 with Gay Day “Out at the OC Fair” at The Hangar. Entertainment starts at 11 a.m. and is non-stop until 5 p.m.

Wear your rainbow colors and celebrate with Pride. Tickets must be purchased in advance because there are no admission tickets sold at the Fair the day of any event. 

For more information on any of the events, go to www.lagunabeachpride.org.

We need more pride and love, more sharing and understanding, more compassion and empathy, for judgement is the vice of small men. 

Until next time…Craig

 

