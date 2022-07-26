NewLeftHeader

Planned Parenthood public affairs director 072622

Planned Parenthood public affairs director to speak at Laguna Beach Democratic Club’s August fundraising meeting

On Friday, June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court declared Roe vs. Wade unconstitutional, greatly diminishing women’s reproductive rights.

“People who don’t know where to take their anger and frustration can join with others to take immediate personal action in a reproductive rights campaign,” said Aviva Meyers, a recent college graduate and Laguna Beach Democratic Club officer. “The worst thing would be to lose hope about reproductive rights. We must fight. It’s on us to get busy now.”

Sadaf Rahmani, public affairs director for Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino counties will issue a call to action at the Laguna Beach Democratic Club’s (LBDC’s) next meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Susi Q, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. The meeting will be a fundraiser for the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, which supports pro-choice candidates for public office. Registration for the August meeting is free and open to everyone at www.thelbdc.com.

To make it easy for young people to get involved and help elect pro-choice candidates, LBDC has set annual dues for high school and college students to $5 for the next six months. Those dues, and other donations from the meeting will go directly to the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

In addition to its August meeting, the LBDC will be reaching out to school clubs and other youth groups to register voters and recruit volunteers to work for pro-choice candidates in Orange County.

“We young voters are the key to electing pro-choice candidates who will reinstate reproductive rights. We will reach out to clubs and campuses to register new voters and stress the dire outcome if we don’t vote,” said Meyers.

“Californians should be aware that potential new rulings by the Supreme Court and new federal laws passed by right-wing legislators could change our own state abortion rights. We can’t let that happen,” Meyers shared.

 

