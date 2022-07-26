NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 59  |  July 26, 2022

School Notes

News and notes from our colleges and universities

Cameron Zuziak, of Laguna Beach, recently received a Master of Science degree in Applied Computer Science from Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Md., during its 160th commencement ceremonies. FSU President Dr. Ronald Nowaczyk conferred nearly 700 undergraduate and graduate degrees at this May commencement.

Situated in the mountains of Allegany County, Frostburg State University is one of the 12 institutions of the University System of Maryland. FSU is a comprehensive, residential regional university and serves as an educational and cultural center for Western Maryland.

 

