 Volume 14, Issue 59  |  July 26, 2022

Theatre on the Spectrum comes to No Square Theatre

No Square Theatre is bringing something unique to Orange County. With the upcoming musical FOOTLOOSE (August 5-14), a special performance on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7:30 p.m. will include adaptations for attendees with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families and friends. No Square has worked with a medical adviser, parents of ASD kids, and a high functioning teen and adult to develop appropriate modifications for this audience. This performance is made possible through a grant from the FOA Foundation.

ASD affects each person differently and opportunities for live theater are rare. No Square has endeavored to make live theater a positive experience for this underserved group. Care and attention have been given to advance preparation involving the cast, director, choreographer, musicians, ushers and other volunteers.

Theatre on the Spectrum cast

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of No Square Theatre

A special production of FOOTLOOSE for attendees with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families and friends will be held on August 11

Accommodations include, but are not limited to:

–small venue

–no blinking lights

–no loud noises

–synopsis, full script and soundtrack are available for review at www.nosquare.org 

FOOTLOOSE is an upbeat show with a positive message and lots of energetic dancing. Tickets: $15-$30. Tickets to all performances are available at www.nosquare.org.

No Square Theatre is in the historic Legion Hall, located at 384 Legion St., two blocks south of Laguna Beach High School. The high school has ample free parking.

No Square Theatre is sponsored by Lodging Establishments & the City of Laguna Beach, Patrick Quilter, Dorene & Lee Butler Family Foundation, Yvonne & John Browning, City of Laguna Beach, Chris Quilter, Rotary Club of Laguna Beach, FOA Foundation and Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund.

 

