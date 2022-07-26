NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

72.2°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 59  |  July 26, 2022

Chamber holds ribbon cutting at Rum Social 072622

On Thursday, July 21, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce welcomed Rum Social to the community with a ribbon cutting.

Photos courtesy of Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce

Owners John Fisher and Ken Ussenko (with scissors) along with Mayor Sue Kempf, Councilmembers Peter Blake and George Weiss, Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board JJ Ballesteros and Chamber Ambassador Valerie Lynn prepare to cut the celebratory ribbon

According to owner John Fisher, “Rum Social is a fun escape of topical cocktail vibes and paradise food flavors, all nestled within a sexy island-style bar and restaurant.”

Chamber members John Campbell and Katie Slattery enjoying the libations provided by Rum Social

Attendees enjoyed lively camaraderie as they were treated to light appetizers and refreshments.

Rum Social is located at 448 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

Councilmember Peter Blake and his wife Stephanie along with Chamber member Rick Cirelli and Chamber Membership Manager Karen Myhra mix and mingling

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce drives economic prosperity and quality of life for the city of Laguna Beach by being the voice of business, promoting collaboration and helping members grow their business. For more information, visit www.lagunabeachchamber.org.

 

