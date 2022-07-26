NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 59  |  July 26, 2022

“Art in Public Places” – Bluebird Park Gate by Jon Seeman 

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents. 

Funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach, Bluebird Park Gate was created by local sculptor Jon Seeman in 2009. In 2011, Seeman installed his sculpture Breaching Whale in Heisler Park.

art in gate full view

Click on photo for a larger image

Seeman grew up playing in Bluebird Park 

“It’s for the kids, where kids play,” Seeman said of his gate design. “My goal is to create a fantasy-like experience while entering the passage into Bluebird Park, giving a preview of the joy that lies within the gate.”

Seeman was born in Laguna Beach, but his career was born in Hollywood. Shortly after opening his Laguna art studio in 1979, a gallery sold his 10-foot-high sculpture titled Pierced Arc to a well-known movie maker. Movie stars and movie makers took notice of his large-scale steel sculptures and became his first collectors.

art in sideways gate

Click on photo for a larger image

Whimsical from every angle

As part of an “artistic family” with a mix of inventors, engineers and artists in his ancestry, Seeman has art in his DNA. He completed his first steel sculpture at age 15. In his early 20s, he moved from the small artist community to Manhattan, NY to become immersed in the art world. Seeman apprenticed with several artisans learning the skills he needed before moving back to Laguna to start his own art studio and continue advanced art education. The goal was to become an artist with an unprecedented aesthetic.

art in bluebird closeup

Click on photo for a larger image

Dazzling details 

According to his website, the structural integrity of steel has given Seeman the ability to create interactive compositions with a dynamic sense of suspension. “I design without regard to gravity which in turn provides me with the welcome challenges of fabrication,” Seeman said. He constantly invents innovative construction techniques that allow him to exemplify forms in play with implied motion.

Even with ever growing demand with collectors worldwide, many cities and corporations have commissioned Seeman to design, engineer and construct high visibility public sculptures.

Bluebird Park is located at 772 Cress St., Laguna Beach.

For more information on Jon Seeman, go to www.jonseeman.com.

This is the 69th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

