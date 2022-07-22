NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 58  |  July 22, 2022

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church presents check 072222

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church presents check to Sally’s Fund

The St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Women’s Outreach Committee (ECW) recently presented a check to Rachael Berger, executive director of Sally’s Fund in Laguna Beach. Sally’s Fund has provided help to seniors including transportation to the Susi Q Senior and Community Center, medical and dental appointments, grocery shopping and more. 

St. Mary s Episcopal Church ECW check

Courtesy of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

St. Mary’s presenting a check to Sally’s Fund (L-R) Back row: ECW’s Joslyn Aitken, Shanna George and President Linda Bratcher. Front row: Julianna Van Den Berg, Sally’s Fund’s Rachael Berger and ECW’s Cristina Calderone. 

St. Mary’s ECW is currently holding its third concert season to raise funds for such worthy organizations. Their next concert will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, featuring Gary “Shap” Shapiro on their ocean view terrace (428 Park Ave). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.ecwstmaryslb.org.

 

