 Volume 14, Issue 58  |  July 22, 2022

Crystal Cove victim identified 072222

Crystal Cove victim identified

Last issue a victim was reported deceased on the sand of Crystal Cove on Sunday, July 17, after being removed from the surf.

Numerous attempts by lifeguards and, subsequently, Newport Beach Fire Paramedics were implemented to save the victim’s life to no avail.

The victim has been identified as Charles Maldonado, 45, of Upland. Sheriff’s authorities say the cause of death has yet to be determined and released.

 

