 Volume 14, Issue 58  |  July 22, 2022

Fair Game 072222

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Another council meeting, another familiar ring

TOM MARCHThe good, the bad and the ugly…just another Laguna Beach City Council meeting. 

Last Tuesday, first the GOOD and there was a lot of it:

–Kudos to residents who threw their names into the ring for consideration for an opening on the Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee. Interviewed were William Dodge and Julian Harvey, with Harvey getting the nod and Dodge being selected as a second alternate.

A third candidate, Alec Bollhagen, withdrew his application prior to the vote.

Council then came together 5/0 to extend the terms of Ernest Hackmon, Matt Lawson and Tim Templeton, to terms extending through June 30, 2024.

–Mayor Sue Kempf in her report noted that the festival attendance and activity is “nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.” That’s definitely good!

–In response to AB 361, Council voted 5/0 to authorize virtual meetings of council and other commission, committee and board meetings going forward. The bill, recently signed by the Governor, was implemented because of renewed health concerns related to the pandemic. 

–Another 5/0 vote allowing for the removal of 2920 Alexander Road from the City’s Historic Register, agreeing with findings that the property does not meet the historic criteria.

–A motion moved by Councilmember George Weiss led to a 5/0 approval of a special assessment for sewer service and residential solid waste collection.

So much agreement…what’s going on?

–And this was a big one, again, moved by Councilmember Weiss, seconded by the Mayor, to seek public input on the St. Catherine of Siena school property, which would include a financial picture to the purchase plan and the exploration of other partnerships.

Remember, Councilmember Peter Blake referred to this as a “legacy project” previously.

–And, finally, a 5/0 vote to direct staff to meet and explore opportunities and impacts with SoCal REN concerning energy savings. And this one was at Councilmember Weiss’ suggestion.

Could things continue this way…not so fast.

The BAD:

–Bad news was that the Emerald Fire appears to have been directly related to sparks from overhead powerlines. The Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen are calling for action to underground with urgency to prevent future occurrences.

–A claim was brought up by Councilmember Weiss that a previous meeting’s “video was altered.” City Clerk Ann Marie McKay assured Council that nothing was altered and in fact she blamed concerns on “different platforms being utilized to stream the meeting.”

–In the voting proposed to express opposition to the various resolutions, in several instances councilmembers abstained, which to me is not why they’re voted to their seat. After all of the discussion, I believe one is expected to formulate an opinion and vote yes or no. To abstain is an easy way out.

 Councilmembers Weiss and Toni Iseman abstained on the resolution opposing the “creation of an overlay zoning district which would require voter approval of major development projects,” with Mayor Kempf, Mayor Pro Tem Whalen and Councilmember Blake voting to express opposition.

In the resolution to oppose the implementation of minimum wages and workplace standards, Councilmember Weiss, again, abstained. One is left to guess where he stands.

If there was some good coming out of the resolutions is that all five councilmembers came together opposing the hotel development overlay and the resolution related to the submission of initiative measures for inclusion in the statewide General Election.

Again, the above complaint is not in the way one votes, it’s simply for not voting. 

The UGLY:

The love remains…Councilmembers Weiss and Iseman continue to express angst against fellow Councilmember Blake, with both urging that he be censured. Probably just need to get past it, because as long as Peter and at least one of the others remain on the dais, there promises to be continued issues.

Lastly, as far as Council, there’s also major disagreement among councilmembers on the processes involved in actions needed to place items on future agendas. The item was sent, after a 3/2 vote (Councilmembers Iseman and Weiss dissenting), to City staff to prepare a report to detail future processes.

• • •

Occasionally, when I’m out and about in the community, I’m asked either, “Where’s Shaena (Stabler)?” or, “How’s Shaena?”

Good news for both questions, she’s fine and she’s back, better than ever. Shaena has remained actively engaged in everyday operations of Stu News, despite at times working from a distance. Now my friends, she is back among us…and that’s good for all of us because of her passion for this community.

And, after a great Stu News leadership team meeting Wednesday evening this week over dinner at Oliver’s Osteria, we have some new ideas we’re planning on implementing.

One, we’d immediately like to initiate is a plan to regularly venture out in the community, actually putting out the editorial product and engaging the community at the same time from remote work spots. So, perhaps you have a coffee house, a cool lounge overlooking the sand and ocean (hint, hint), or some other comfortable place we need to check out where a few of us could spend a few hours, let us know.

We’ll publicize where we’ll be and encourage readers to then come by to just say hello, bring us a story idea, offer a criticism, whatever. We think it’ll be good and give us a better community connection.

So, let me know and we’ll figure out the where and when…and remember, it’s not permanent, it’s just a one-time deal. Who knows, maybe we’ll even write about you.

• • •

The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will feature new Fire Chief Nico King at their upcoming Government Affairs Committee meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8 a.m. via Zoom.

If that’s of interest, contact the chamber at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for dial-in info.

• • •

Finally, here’s kind of a fun one. If you’re looking for something a little different to enjoy this summer, Selanne Steak Tavern is featuring some new summer sips.

Think seasonal produce such as nectarines, peaches, strawberries and watermelon.

“We’re lucky to work with great, local purveyors to help make our cocktails pop,” said General Manager Chad Sisco. “Taking these summer fruits and steeping them into a fun syrup is what summer drinking is all about.”

Here are four new cocktails on the menu:

–First up is a riff on a childhood favorite, orange soda, the Sun Kissed is made with Ketel One Oranje, Aperol, orange juice and Q Grapefruit. 

–This one is inspired by Chef Vince Terusa’s new Smoked Nectarine and Burrata Salad, the Country Living is concocted with Bulleit Bourbon, nectarine, Fever-Tree Ginger Beer and mint.

Thanks a Melon features Patron Blanco Tequila, watermelon, lime and agave which all spells summer with its refreshing flavors.

–Finally, this one is beautiful to admire, the Perfect Sunset is reminiscent of a California sunset with fluffy clouds above with Ketel One Botanical Peach Orange Blossom, strawberry, mint, Aperol, lemon and egg white.

Enjoy! Selanne’s is located at 1464 South Coast Highway.

 

