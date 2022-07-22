NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

66.9°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 58  |  July 22, 2022

Festival of Arts special Artists on Artists FP 072222

Festival of Arts special Artists on Artists series continues

Art fans, get excited! The Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach’s beloved special event series Artists on Artists will continue this summer in a new location.

Hosted on the Festival of Arts grounds in front of the artist’s booth, Artists on Artists kicked-off its summer series on Tuesday, July 12, in booth #39 with award-winning Laguna Beach artists Paul Bond and Kate Cohen. Upcoming talks include painter Lyn Hiner on July 26, sculptor Jon Edward on August 9 and fiber artist Lisa Kijak on August 23.

Festival of Arts Bo d and Cohen

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach

Award-winning Laguna Beach artists Paul Bond and Kate Cohen kicked off the summer Artists on Artists series on July 12 at FOA

The Artists on Artists series is a lively, intimate one-on-one discussion between local artists about their art and creative processes. Listeners and viewers will enjoy an insider’s look into what it is like to be a working artist with a variety of discussion topics ranging from personal life, to professional and everything in between.

The sessions take place from 4-5 p.m. Tickets for Artists on Artists in-person are free at FOA with $10 Festival admission, or watch the livestream on the Festival of Arts Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FestivalPageant/.

Festival of Arts is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.foapom.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - [email protected]

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.