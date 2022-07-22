NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 58  |  July 22, 2022

Tony’s Treehouse gift presentation to Boys & Girls Club 072222

Tony’s Treehouse gift presentation to Boys & Girls Club honors Steven Hernandez

Tony’s Treehouse presented its gift in honor of Steven Hernandez on behalf of the Steven Hernandez Memorial Fund, during a check presentation to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach on Wednesday, July 20.

This $3,000 summer camp scholarship will benefit youngsters who can’t afford all the extras during the summer break. With the help of Hernandez’s mom, Anna Mudd and family and friends, low-income families of the club will be able to join in on summer fun at Knott's Berry Farm, Angels games, Soak City and participate in a beach day.

Gift presentation to Boys & Girls Club check

Courtesy of Becky Martinez

(L-R) Becky Martinez (blue scarf) with partner Sue Bottassi; B&G Club Executive Director Pam Estes; Charlene Paniagua, a local teen volunteer who generously created the giant check and grateful club members

According to Martinez, founder/director of Tony’s Treehouse, “Our gift presentation is in honor of my 35-year-old nephew, Steven Hernandez. We took the picture below at a Main Beach outing last December 4. He died 16 days later, on December 20, 2021. He was loved deeply by everyone in his life and was shameless about his love for them. For me, Steven is my third son, and my heart is missing his sweet hugs and loving smile. But for now, we all celebrate his generous spirit with a gift that will positively affect many and be remembered for a long time.

Gift presentation to Boys & Girls Club Becky, Sue, Steven

Courtesy of Becky Martinez

(L-R) Aunts Becky Martinez and Sue Bottassi with Steven Hernandez, taken on December 4, 2021 at Main Beach

“I know this to be true because I was a recipient of club scholarships, when my boys Danny and Tony, then ages 8 and 9, attended the Laguna Canyon Boys & Girls Club (it looked quite different back then in 1999). I worked at a Laguna Beach insurance agency, was the sole support of my family and was blessedly considered low income. The financial struggle was real and left no extra for frivolities like summer camp.

“When I reached out, the Boys & Girls Club director supplied a scholarship for the boys’ summer fees. That was invaluable, I will never forget it. Now, 22 years later, Tony’s Treehouse continues our good work and is grateful to Pay It Forward in the Ultimate Full Circle story. We are all beyond grateful.”

Gift presentation to Boys & Girls Club Tony s

Courtesy of Becky Martinez

Becky Martinez and Steven Hernandez (pictured here at age 23) at a Tony’s Treehouse fundraiser in 2010 at Tivoli Too! (now Terra Laguna Beach) under the angels

 

